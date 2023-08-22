Today’s Headlines: FCT: Abuja not Port Harcourt, don’t create chaos – Bwala cautions Wike, LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

FCT: Abuja not Port Harcourt, don’t create chaos – Bwala cautions Wike

Former federal lawmaker, Daniel Bwala, has warned Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, not to create chaos in the city, saying that Abuja is not Port Harcourt.

Bwala warned that Wike would be forced to sacrifice his job if he jeopardises President Bola Tinubu’s interests.

DAILY POST reports that Wike was among the 45 ministers sworn into office by President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.

LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Monday stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital ahead of the September 2 local government election in Edo State where he said that the development of any country is domiciled in the local government areas which he said is the nearest tier of government to the people.

He said governments at all levels must account for public money because people are “hungry, suffering and dying across Nigeria.”

Obi said: “Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication.

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“”That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability .As a governor, I was prevented by host of legal and litigations from conducting local government elections for over six years

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in Edo state. We will support them with everything”, he said.

First Lady flags off women ICT training and empowerment

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has flagged off the Women ICT Training Empowerment Programme organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative.

A statement by her Special Adviser on Media, Bisola Kukoyi, explained that five day training in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA, was specifically designed for Women in the FCT.

The First Lady, who was represented by Senior Special Adviser on Policy, Strategy and Logistics Hon Wahab Alawiye-King noted that Digital literacy iwas the way the world was going and the women should make good use of the opportunity of the training to improve their knowledge.

She pointed out that Information Technology could be used as a one stop shop for economic growth and emancipation.

Mrs Tinubu restated her determination and commitment to transform the lives of women in the country.

Speaking earlier, Dr Aristotle Onyemaechi Director Corporate Planning and Strategy, NITDA

said it was the desire of his organisation to build the capacity of youth in digital literacy as to enhance economic transformation of Nigeria.

He noted that Women were pivotal to this and hope the beneficiaries would become ambassadors of RHI and digital literacy in Nigeria.

