Today’s Headlines: Faulty BVAS Delays Wike, Wife From Voting, Why We Choose Obi -Igbo Town Unions

Faulty BVAS Delays Wike, Wife From Voting

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

Faulty BVAS has prevented Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his wife, Suzette Eberechi Wike from casting their votes.

The INEC Presiding Officer, at their ward 9, unit 7 voting centre, Agatha Abioku, explained that the BVAS machine was experiencing what she called a general technical challenge.

She however stated that technicians were already on their way to fix the problem and apologized for the delay which lasted for about 25 minutes.

Photo Credit: Google

Why We Choose Obi – Igbo Town Unions

Photo Credit: Leadership News

The Association of Igbo Town Unions, ASITU, has endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the right choice for the presidency.

According to the group, Obi was adopted by the town unions in Igboland after having consulted widely in and outside Igboland and leveraging on his acceptance across board in the whole of Nigeria.

BVAS Not Working In Some Maiduguri Centres

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

At Lamisula/Zabarmari Collation Centre, Maiduguri metropolis, by 9am, most of the BVAS machines have not booted because of network problems.

Tijjani Hassan in charge of the centre said the machines would not be distributed until technicians rectified the problem. Eighty polling units of the ward were yet to collect materials from the centre for the elections as of the time of this report.

Election Put On Hold, As INEC Omits LP Logo From Ballot Papers

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The House of Representatives for Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency in the Edo State election has been put on hold, following the omission of the Labour Party (LP) logo from the ballot paper.

The situation has however led to tension as some angry voters openly denounce the move as an attempt to manipulate the election.

Suspected Thugs Attack Gombe Registration Centre, Rob INEC Staff

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Suspected hoodlums have attacked a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in the Tudun Wada area of Gombe State, robbing ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The suspected thugs robbed the victims of their phones and injured some of the electoral officials who passed the night at a school, a few hours before the commencement of the Presidential/National Assembly polls.

According to eyewitnesses, three injured persons were rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Tinubu Votes In Lagos, Says I’m Too Confident Of Victory

Photo Credit: Channels Television

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has cast his vote at a polling unit in Bourdillion, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Tinubu voted alongside his wife, Remi, and other party chieftains.

Addressing reporters, he said “democracy is here to stay” in Nigeria and that he is “too confident of victory”.

