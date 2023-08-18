Today’s Headlines: Falana Vows To Sue CBN Over Floating Of Naira, Says It Is Illegal, Ministerial appointment: Some portfolios mismatched – Bwala

Falana Vows To Sue CBN

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) on Friday morning said he was planning to sue the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the recent floating of the country’s currency, naira.

Mr Falana said this on a Channels TV live programme which was monitored by SaharaReporters, claiming that the decision of the apex court to allow commercial banks and dealers in the forex market to sell forex freely at market-determined rates was illegal.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria added that the apex court is statutorily bound to ensure the naira value is maintained against other currencies in the international market.

Falana also blamed the current economic challenges facing the country on too much usage of the US dollar by the government and the residents, an act he described as being in contravention of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) ACT.

Ministeria: Some Portfolios Mismatched–Bwala

Photo Credit: Daily Post

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general election, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that some of the positions President Bola Tinubu assigned to his ministers are mismatched.

Bwala spoke on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

DAILY POST recalls that Tinubu had on Wednesday assigned 45 portfolios to ministers-designate who will be sworn in on Monday.

Four Nabbed For Torturing bLBoy Over Alleged N21,000 Theft

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Four people, comprising three male hunters and a woman, have been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command for allegedly torturing a 14-year-old boy, Abobo Nasani, for suspected theft of N21,000 cash.

Nasanai of Tasala community in the Demsa Local Government Area was accused of taking the money which belonged to a woman, Ngularo Pemu, of the same community.

Pemu, fingering the boy for her missing money, reported him to the hunters.

The local hunters, Kanisi India, 35; Paul India, 25; and Dickson Hani, 30; and Pemu are now being investigated for allegedly pouring petrol and a local gin, Ogogoro, on the minor while flogging him for the alleged crime.

Bits of information on the matter have it that the suspected hunters tied Nasani to a tree, tortured and starved him for two days before dumping him by the roadside in Demsa.

Rivers Judiciary Moves To Safeguard Lives Of Judges, Workers

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Rivers State Judiciary worried over the safety and welfare of its judges and other workers have commenced intensive training for its drivers, orderlies and protocol officers attacked to judicial officers.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi stressed that the training of judiciary staffs would enhance speedy justice delivery and promote efficiency in the implementation of rule of law in the nation’s Judiciary system.

Amadi reassured that training and retraining of judicial staffs of the State judiciary would continue to be top priority in his administration for efficient and effective Judiciary service delivery.

