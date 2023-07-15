Today’s Headlines: Fake News Will Not Derail My Mission For New Nigeria–Obi, Atiku, Shettima Meet In Abuja

Fake Will Not Derail, Distract My Mission For New Nigeria – Obi

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi has decried the mischief of fake news manipulators using his name but said that they will not distract nor derail his focus for a new Nigeria which he insists, is POssible.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Obi said “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern, where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted.

Photo Credit: Google

Obi mentioned among many others, “Two recent instances relating to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place and the other, about my reaction to prospective appointees into the current Federal Government”

Atiku, Shettima Meet In Abuja

Photo Credit: p.m.news

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met at a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday.

This is one of the rare meetings between the duo since legal dispute began over the 2023 General Elections.

Atiku, who was Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, is currently challenging the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under which Shettima ran on a joint ticket with President Bola Tinubu.

But at the wedding between Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi. both men set aside political differences and exchanged pleasantries.

Tinubu describes Osoba in glowing terms

Photo Credit: p.m.news

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba in glowing terms.

Chief Osoba who clocked 84 years today, Saturday 15 July 2023, was described by the President as an achiever worthy of emulation.

President Tinubu said this in a statement released on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake in Abuja on Saturday.

Tinubu prayed for more years for the former governor so that he and many others would continue to benefit from his immense wisdom and experience

Emefiele: CSO, APC chieftain rally support for DSS

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has appealed to Nigerians to support the Department of State Services (DSS) in the fight against unpatriotic elements bent on destabilising the country.

This was as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Mayaki, yesterday, commended the DSS for promptly obeying the court order about suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who has been in detention since June 10.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the CAGG said that the secret agency must be commended for exposing the ungodly moves by terrible and horrible hearted people who wanted to throw the nation into an unnecessary civil war prior to the swearing in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group’s National Coordinator, Nazir Galadanchi, maintained that the DSS under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi has secretly chased away persons who had conspired to tear the country apart for their selfish interests.

Galadanchi recalled instances where the DSS had to intervene in national issues to avert crisis.

According to him, the secret police’s intervention during the fuel and naira scarcity crises safeguarded the nation’s economy.

Harping on the need for a better welfare package for security agencies, Galandachi urged Nigerians to cooperate with them for better security.

Govt, Academics, Students Remember Late Kwara Varsity’s VC, Akanbi, Extol His Virtues

Photo Credit: Leadership

Kwara State Government on has again paid tribute to the late vice chancellor of the State University (KWASU) Malete, Prof. Muhammad Mustapha Akanbi, describing him as a strong and value-driven administrator during his lifetime.

The government said this in Ilorin, the state capital at the 6th Students Leadership Summit and Empowerment of the Kwara State University Students’ Union, affirming that Akanbi was exceptionally upright.

The chief press secretary to the Kwara State Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, who represented the governor at the occasion, said Akanbi was a team player that played active roles in transforming KWASU.

“Everything we’ve heard this afternoon revolves around the excellent qualities of the late vice chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Akanbi. He was a strong and value-driven administrator. He was a fine representative of the youth constituency as one of the youngest vice chancellors in the country,” Ajakaye said.

KWASU Students’ union found Prof Akanbi worthy to be honoured at this year’s Leadership Summit in view of his contributions to the University, with the theme: “A Colossus that Bestrode the Planet Earth: The Life and Time of Prof MM Akanbi.

Akanbi was appointed by Governor AbdulRazaq in April, 2020, and he died two and a half years after.

