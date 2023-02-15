Today’s Headlines: Fake Chairman Of EFCC, Arrested In Abuja, Falana Condemns CBN For Ignoring Court order on new naira

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fake Chairman Of EFCC, Arrested In Abuja

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, says it has arrested one Salman Umar Hudu, for presenting himself as its Executive Chairman.

The chairman of the agency is Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Falana Condemns CBN For Ignoring Court Order

Popular lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has condemned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for allegedly flouting the interim injunction of the Supreme Court suspending the implementation of the February 10 deadline on the use of the old banknotes.

Recall that the CBN had moved the deadline earlier set for the expiration of the legal tender status of the old notes from January 31 to February 10 after the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Why G-5 Govs Have Been Silence- Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

“So, no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet are anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, they will never come near knowing their next line of action,” he said.

Atiku Demands Apology From FFK

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded an apology from Femi Fani-Kayode, one of the spokespersons for the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a series of tweets, Fani-Kayode had alleged that Atiku was secretly meeting with some military officers to plan a coup d’état.

Saboteurs Behind Naira, Fuel Crises- Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has attributed the current hardship occasioned by fuel and naira scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

Gbajabiamila made this known in Lagos on Tuesday, during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to empower his Surulere constituents .

