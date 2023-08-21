Today’s Headlines: Fagbemi Assumes Office As AGF, Says I’m Open To Suggestions, Criticisms; Bago Swears In 60 Commissioners, SA’s

Fagbemi Assumes Office As AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Monday, stormed the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja to assume his office.

Fagbemi, SAN, who was sworn in as the 24th AGF, arrived at the Ministry around 3:pm.

In his maiden interaction with officials of the Ministry, the AGF said he was open to suggestions and criticisms.

Bago Swears In 60 Commissioners, SA’s

Niger state government has concluded Plans to purchase gas operating vehicles for inter and intra city services across the state as part of the steps taken to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal government.

The state Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago who stated this at the official swearing in of sixty Commissioners and Special Advisers at the Justice Legbo Kutigi Hall in Minna on Monday also added that the transport fares would also be at a reduced cost.

He pleaded with people of the state to be patient with the state government over the hardship faced adding that efforts were on by his administration to provide palliative to mitigate their sufferings.

“The welfare of people of Niger state will continue to be accorded prominence by my government as a deliberate step to improve and enhance your living standard for maximum benefits.

“While government is taking these steps, I also call on all Nigerians to embrace farming as a first step of fighting poverty.

“We have also taken steps to enter into dialogue with bandits for them to seize fire and embrace peace in order to allow our farmers go back to farm and also allow our people in the rural areas live in peace and go about their normal businesses without any fear,” the Governor remarked.

Bago called on the newly sworn in members of the state executive council and the Special Advisers to always visit their locality and touch the lives of its people in a more positive way.

The newly sworn in Commissioner of Lands and Survey, Barrister Morice Bello Magaji who spoke on behalf of the others promised that they will be courageous to serve with dignity, respect and humility and that they will not disappoint both the government and people of the state.

Out of those sworn in, 30 are commissioners while the other 30 are Special Advisers to the Governor in different fields.

They were sworn in by Justice Maimuna Abubakar who stood in for the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Halima Ibrahim.

Oyetola Assumes Office

MINISTER of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has officially assumed office, outlining his vision for a thriving blue economy sector that prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and economic growth.

Oyetola, who said this at his maiden news conference held in the Ministry of Transportation, on Monday, also acknowledged the abundance of marine resources that exist within the coastal region and emphasized the need to fully harness them for economic gains.

The minister announced that at the global level Blue Economy is estimated at more than 1.5 trillion dollars annually, urging stakeholders to seize the opportunity and become a significant player in the industry.

Oyetola also called for collaboration and teamwork among all stakeholders and agencies, adding that teamwork would help maximize the benefits of Nigeria’s vast coastal resources.

He added that part of his vision is to ensure that inland rivers, lakes, and waterways are well utilized, both in terms of cargo shipment and passenger transportation.

You Should Restore Public Faith In Govt

President Bola Tinubu on Monday told the newly sworn-in Ministers to restore public faith in government and serve with integrity and transparency.

The President gave the charge in his remarks after the 45 Ministers took the oath of office at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who said that he will be in the driver’s seat, the Ministers as conductors with all other Nigerians in the vehicle, said that their assignment started immediately.

Advising them to do their job in order to meet the expectations of Nigerians, he said he would hold them responsible in the discharge of their responsibilities.

President Tinubu told the Ministers that they should work for Nigerians and not their regions or their individual states.

