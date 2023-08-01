Today’s Headlines: Ezeokenwa: Peter Obi’s Admirable Qualities Gathered From APGA, Not Labour Party, Akpabio hails Tinubu for nominating Umahi as minister

Ezeokenwa: Peter Obi’s Admirable Qualities Gathered From APGA, Not Labour Party

Photo Credit: Arise

Till tomorrow, he is our proud Alumni. We are proud of him and what he has achieved… You can never detach what he represents from APGA.”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sylvester Ezeokenwa has said that there is nothing Peter Obi represents that has to do with the Labor Party.

Ezeokenwa, in a media chat with journalists over the weekend, said all that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party represents are virtues gathered from the APGA manifesto.

He said “Peter Obi became the beautiful bride in the past election and one which personally, I am very proud of. Simply because, whatever quality, whatever feature that you ascribe to Peter are the virtues, qualities that he gathered while in the office as the Governor of Anambra State on the platform of APGA, implementing APGA manifesto.

“Political parties have ideologies and APGA has its own ideology. One major indicator of an APGA government is cutting considerably the cost of governance and that is what people love about Peter Obi, which I always try to explain to people.

“Till tomorrow, he is our proud Alumni. Any day, Anytime, we are proud of him and what he has achieved but the fact remains that you can never, for those that want to, detach what he represents from APGA. It might sound selfish, but there is absolutely nothing he represents that has to do with Labour. It is APGA.”

Akpabio hails Tinubu for nominating Umahi as minister

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President of the Senate, Senator Godwill Akpabio, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for considering the former Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state as one of his ministerial nominees.

Akpabio gave the commendation at the resumed screening of the ministerial nominees of President Tinubu on Tuesday.

He said, “On behalf of the 10th Senate and all the distinguished senators, I want to thank Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for considering one of us worthy as ministerial nominee.”

Photo Credit: Google

The ministerial nominees screened today (Tuesday) include ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) ; presidential spokesman, Dele Alake; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lateef Fagbemi; and 10 others.

Others are Wale Edun, Musa Dangiwa, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa.

Recall that the Senate, had on Monday, screened 14 of the 28-man ministerial nominees forwarded by President Bola Tinubu last Thursday.

The ministerial nominees screened on Monday include former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others were Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).

At Monday’s plenary, Akpabio told ministerial nominees that taking a bow during their appearance before the Senate does not mean that they have been cleared or confirmed for any ministerial role.

Ogun, Nigerian Navy To Collaborate On Securing Tongeji Island-Abiodun

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has hinted that his administration would collaborate with the Nigerian Navy at ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of Nigerians living on Tongeji Island in the Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Abiodun stated this when he received the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mohammed Abdulahi, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta on Monday.

The governor noted that the Island remained an essential part of Nigeria and Ogun State, noting that all efforts would be geared towards making the inhabitants of the Island feel a sense of belonging.

He said: “Tongeji Island remains a vibrant part of our country, our state and Ipokia Local Government Area. But the problem we have here is that there is no road connection to the Island.

“I must put on record the efforts of the immediate past Chief of Naval Staff in respect to insecurity and the feeling of being alienated by our people there, who feel abandoned and not being cared for. I recalled I had a meeting with the National Security Adviser on the issue of insecurity on the Island.

Kogi Guber: Over 300 Former State Appointees Declare Support For APC Candidate

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Over 300 appointees who served in the administration of former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, have commended Governor Yahaya Bello over what they described as the complete turnaround of critical sec­tors of the state, declaring support to his leadership.

According to a press state­ment made available to jour­nalists on Monday by Onog­wu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, they noted that they also de­clared total support for the candidate of the All Progres­sives Congress (APC) in the November 11 polls, Usman Ododo, describing his detrib­alised personality as a good selling point.

Speaking on behalf of oth­ers during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Lokoja, leader of the delega­tion and former Commission­er for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abuba­kar Sadiq Ainoko, highlighted specifically that it was pleas­ant to see that the first flyover in the state had been watered to fruition through the leader­ship of Governor Bello.

