Today’s Headlines: Ezekwesili Gets Powerful Appointment, Buhari Arrives Nasarawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ezekwesili Gets Powerful Appointment

Photo credit: daily post

Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has been named the new board chairman of Women Political Leaders, WPL.

Ezekwesili succeeds Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, now the board’s Chair Emeritus.

(Photo credit: Google)

Buhari Arrives Nasarawa

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) has arrived Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, to unveil the Federal Government projects including the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that AMEDI is one of the Buhari regime’s legacies meant to make Nigeria a hub and supplier of agro-allied technology, equipment, and machinery.

Adebanjo Joins Obi’s Campaign In Abeokuta

Photo credit: channels television

The leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Saturday, campaigned for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the ancient city of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He urged a crowd of Labour Party supporters at the rally to vote in Obi, warning that enormous suffering awaits Nigerians if Obi doesn’t win the February 25 presidential poll.

2 Killed As Gunmen Attack Ex-minister’s Convoy

Photo credit: premium times

Usani Usani, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Cross River State, narrowly escaped being killed by suspected kidnappers along the Calabar-Ikom highway.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two unidentified persons were, however, not lucky as they were killed by the gunmen who shot at their vehicles in a bid to abduct them.

Police Arrest Bandit Informant, Food Dippier In Niger

Photo credit: channels television

The Niger State Police Command says its operatives attached to Gawu-Babangida Division have arrested one Ibrahim Ali aka Bajala for being an informant and food supplier to suspected kidnappers.

His arrest, according to the police followed, the arrest of the two suspected kidnappers at Lambata, Gurara Local Government Area on January 27, 2023.

Able-gist (

)