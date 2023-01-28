Today’s Headlines: Extend Old Naira Note Deadline—Atiku To CBN, Suspend Kano Visit—Ganduje To Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Extend Old Naira Note Deadline—Atiku To CBN

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has joined calls for the Federal Government to prevail on the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emeifele, to extend the January 31st deadline for the swap of old Naira notes for the newly redesigned ones.

Source: Vanguard papers

Atiku appealed to the Federal Government and the CBN to reconsider the deadline to ease the suffering of ordinary Nigerians who are finding it difficult to exchange old currencies for newly redesigned ones.

The PDP candidate made the appeal in a video posted on his verified Twitter handle @atiku, on Saturday.

Suspend Kano Visit—Ganduje To Buhari

The Kano State government has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to postpone his visit to the state due to security reasons caused by the currency swap crisis.

Source: Saharareporters

The president was scheduled to visit the state between January 30 and 31, to commission some projects built by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

However, during an interactive session which feature scholars, legislators, political leaders and business community in the state, held in Government House on Friday, the decision to write the postpone the visit was taken.

According to a press statement by Malam Abba Anwar, the Chief press Secretary to Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the decision which was endorsed by critical stakeholders in the state is said to have been taken to avoid any unforeseen circumstance.

Varsities can’t be forced to close for elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it doesn’t have the power to compel universities to declare holidays in order to enable students to vote during the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Punch paper

The media aide to the chairman of the commission, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH on Friday.

This is against the backdrop of calls from several quarters that universities should declares holidays for students to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and also vote in the coming polls.

For instance, amember of the House of Representatives, Kabir Tukura, had on Thursday moved a motion titled,‘Urgent Need to Give the Students of Tertiary Institutions of Learning in Nigeria an Opportunity to Vote in the General Elections.’

Adeleke: INEC greatest beneficiary of judgment – Oyetola

Gboyega Oyetola, ex-governor of Osun State, has described Friday’s verdict of the election petition tribunal, which validated his win in the July 16, 2022, governorship election, as a collective victory for the country’s democracy.

Source: Daily Post

Oyetola, who said this while speaking with newsmen in his country home, Iragbiji, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the greatest beneficiary of the judgement, adding that there was no victor.

He said, “There is no victor, no vanquished. It’s a collective victory for our State and our nation’s democracy.

“I’m happy that the judgment resolved the controversy of the July 16 2022, governorship election.

Queues persist at Taraba banks for cash swap

With three days to the January 31 deadline for Nigerians to swap their old naira notes to the redesigned ones, long queues have persisted at Automated Teller Machines and Banks in Taraba State.

Source: Punch paper

This is as shop owners, tricycle riders and small business owners have started rejecting the old notes as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s deadline draws nearer.

A shop owner at the road block area of Jalingo, Obidiokwu Chigozie, told our correspondent that the queue at banks which took customers several hours to deposit money and even withdraw at ATM was the reason for their rejection of the old naira notes.

