Today’s Headlines: Explosion Rocks APC Rally in Rivers, I Have Returned To Islam — JJC Skills

Explosion Rocks APC Rally in Rivers

Pandemonium broke out at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday following a twin explosion that rocked the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

It was gathered that at least three persons were seriously injured in the unfortunate incident. According to reports, two of the victims are women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the State, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust. When contacted by DAILY POST, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Fringe Koko simply said, “I will get back to you”.

I have returned to Islam, says JJC Skills

Award-winning songwriter and filmmaker, Abdul Rasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills has announced that he has returned to Islam, his father’s religion.

Source: Punch papers

The former husband of popular actress, Funke Akindele, made this known through a series of posts on his verified Instagram handle and corroborated his announcement with an interview with an Islamic online platform, Muslims , on Thursday. JJC Skills said he was originally born into an Islamic family but he never practiced it as he chose to follow the faith of his mummy, adding, “I was lost but now I’m found O Allah, I ask You for Your pardon and well-being in this life and the next.

“O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and behind and on my right and my left and from above, and I take refuge with You lest I be swallowed up by the earth.” Speaking to Muslims , the musician said it was a design of God that he would finally embrace Islam.

Don’t Blame G-5 If Reconciliation Fails–Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party should have no one to blame but itself if reconciliation with the G-5 Governors fails.

Source: Vanguard

He noted that arrogance, mischief, and impunity on the part of the party leadership for the delay in resolving the intra-party squabble. Ortom, who is a leading member of the G-5 governors said this in an interview, on Thursday.

He explained that contrary to speculations in some quarters, the G-5 governors were not at a loss as to their next move but that as loyal party men, they were leaving sufficient room for genuine reconciliation to save the party they’ve all worked so hard to build. While speaking on his preferred Presidential Candidate for the 2023 elections, Governor Ortom said, if he were not in the PDP, he would have personally led the campaign of the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

Two APC supporters die in Ebonyi auto crash

No fewer than two All Progressive Congress faithful were, on Wednesday, feared dead, following an auto crash that occurred along Onuebonyi Road, by Sharon Junction, in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Source: Punch papers

It was gathered that the party supporters were in a chartered vehicle, belonging to Onitsha South Mass Transit. They were said to be heading to Iboko, the Izzi council secretariat, the venue for the flag-off campaign of the APC governorship candidate, in the state, Francis Nwifuru, which took place on Wednesday.

Investigations revealed that the victims died instantly, following the excruciating impact of the accident. The victims were said to be a man and a woman. Others equally sustained varying degrees of injuries.

