Today’s Headlines: Expel Wike At Your Own Peril– AyoFayose Warns PDP; Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife

Expel Wike At Your Own Peril–Fayose Warns PDP

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against expelling the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

Fayose warned that the PDP would be expelling Wike at its own peril because he’s a force within the party.

The former governor issued the warning while appearing on Channels Television’s Hard Copy.

According to Fayose: “The moment I am not in the PDP, I would never join another political party. And I would never be a member of the APC – not whether they are good or bad.

“Some people say fight Wike, expel Wike, sack Wike. I think they do that at their own peril. You see, the first thing in your family, even when you have extreme situations or indifferences, is not to drive away your wife or husband.

“Wike is a force in the PDP and beyond PDP, a force you cannot ignore, ignore Wike, sack Wike, or fight Wike at your own peril. He is a man of capacity.”

There have been calls for the PDP to expel Wike from the party following his decision to support President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the last presidential election.

Umahi Visits Ooni Of Ife

Photo Credit: ChannelTV

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; and the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as part of his inspection tour of road projects in the South West.

Umahi also visited Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states earlier this week.

The Ministry of Works, in a statement on Saturday by the Director (Information), Press and Public Relations Unit, Blessing Lere-Adams, disclosed Umahi’s reason for his working visit to the South-West and other regions of the country.

Tinubu Has Recalled All Ambassadors—Minister

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigeria’s ambassadors — career ambassadors and non-career — says Minister of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

The minister confirmed the recall of all ambassadors on Saturday in a statement by his SA, Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

Vanguard had reported the recall of the country’s envoy to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola.

Leaking Gas Tanker Causes Panic In Lagos

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Fear gripped residents and motorists in the early hours on Saturday, following a gas tanker leakage along Ikorodu Road, by Stadium Road, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The situation has created panic in the area, resulting in traffic gridlock as motorists and residents scamper for safety.

Meanwhile, emergency responders have cordoned off the leaking gas tanker.

Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the situation was under control as the area had been cordoned off by rescue team.

According to an eyewitness, the gas leakage started around 9a.m., when the driver of the tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) experienced a hitch due mechanical fault and the tank started leaking.

Men of the fire service, who raced to douse the tension were seen dampening the area to prevent any possible out break of fire.

PrinceAI (

)