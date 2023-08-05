Today’s Headlines: Expect Your Salaries Doubled- Presidential Spokesman Tells Civil Servant; Obi Laments GSK’s Exit From Nigeria, Blames Poor Economic Management

Expect Your Salaries Doubled- Presidential Spokesman

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale says civil servants should expect their salaries to double following the removal of subsidy on petroleum.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, saying the move is the cushion the impact of subsidy removal.

“I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states. But what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage,” he said on Thursday.

Obi Laments GSK’s Exit From Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has regretted the impending exit of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from Nigeria after 51 years.

This follows the company’s announcement of plans to end its prescription medicines and vaccine production in the country. In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the multinational pharmaceutical company said it would transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

Recent Border Closure Not Against Nigerians- Customs

The acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, has said that the recent closure of Ilela Border, in Sokoto was not meant to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Recall that due to the recent overthrow of a democratically elected government in the Niger Republic, the Nigerian government shut down the Illela border which is the Nigeria-Niger border.

PDP, LP Mock APC As NEC Ratifies Ganduje Party Chair

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have berated the ruling All Progressives Congress for appointing former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the new National Chairman of the ruling party, saying the 73-year-old politician has corruption baggage hanging around his neck.

However, Ganduje, who emerged APC National Chairman on Thursday at the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja, promised to promote unity among party members, carry out reforms and adhere to internal democracy under his watch.

At the APC NEC meeting, attended by President Bola Tinubu, a former Senate spokesman, Senator Ajibola Basiru, was also appointed as the APC National Secretary.

