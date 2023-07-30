Today’s Headlines: Expect More Tough Policy Measures, Tinubu Tells Nigerians; US Govt Hails Tinubu On Bold Decisions On Niger Crisis

Expect more tough policy measures, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has informed Nigerians to expect many more tough policy measures to be introduced by his administration to reposition governance for efficiency, effectiveness and productivity.

Recall Tinubu in May 29, had announced removal of fuel subsidy and alongside the new forex regime. This, according to him, are already yielding positive results.

The President whose speech was read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr George Akume on Saturday at the Gala/Award Nite, the concluding part of the 2023 Federal Civil Service Week celebration, said the main concern of his administration is to revamp the nation’s economy and improve the welfare of the citizens.

US Govt Hails Tinubu On ‘Bold’ Decisions On Niger Crisis

The United States government has applauded Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, for his “bold leadership” on the political crisis in the neighboring Niger Republic, where a military junta seized power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

Tinubu is the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu, apart from voicing his rejection of the constitutional change of power in Niger, is currently hosting an extraordinary Summit of the regional bloc on the situation in the West African country in Abuja this Sunday.

However, the US government revealed that it has discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts with Tinubu toward restoring constitutional order in the Niger Republic. US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, disclosed this on Sunday his verified Twitter handle.

Only God can remove Tinubu as Nigeria’s President — APC group

A support group in the All Progressives Congress, The Confederation of All APC Support Groups, on Sunday, said only God can unseat President Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president. The group said this during a press conference in Kaduna.

The press briefing was organized in response to the criticism of the last presidential election by the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan. Director-General of the group, Muhammad Kialani noted that Onaiyekan was reported to have said that President Tinubu is not yet Nigeria’s president until The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal says so.

For this, Kailani demanded the arrest of the cleric, wondering why Onayekan who should be preaching love and peace, suddenly turned to “an agent to destabilize his dear country, Nigeria.” Kailani called on Nigerians to ignore the Christian leader. He said: “We woke up today and we saw on social media that those who are supposed to bring unity in diversity in this country are the ones trying to bring war. They are the ones trying to bring crisis.

Atiku, Obi to adopt final addresses in petition against Tinubu’s election Aug 1

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has fixed Tuesday, August 1, 2023, for the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP), respectively Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, to adopt their final addresses in their petitions against the 2023 election.

Both Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 25 presidential election on various allegations.

A hearing notice issued by the Tribunal and served on Atiku and Obi indicated that the adoption would be held by 9 am.

The hearing notice obtained by DAILY POST also indicated that the same documents have been served on President Tinubu through his lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, while those of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were served on the party through its lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

DAILY POST learnt that Atiku was served through his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, while Obi was served through Livy Uzuoku, SAN.

INEC got its own notice through its counsel, Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud, SAN.

APC’s lead counsel, Fagbemi, confirmed receipt of the hearing notice.

By the practice direction of the court, a date for final judgement would be fixed immediately after the adoption of final addresses.

