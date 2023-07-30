Today’s Headlines: Expect more tough policy measures- Tinubu tells Nigerians; Bandits kill Islamic leader, abduct many in Kaduna community

Expect more tough policy measures, Tinubu tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has informed Nigerians to expect many more tough policy measures to be introduced by his administration to reposition governance for efficiency, effectiveness and productivity.

Recall Tinubu in May 29, had announced removal of fuel subsidy and alongside the new forex regime. This, according to him, are already yielding positive results.

The President whose speech was read by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr George Akume on Saturday at the Gala/Award Nite, the concluding part of the 2023 Federal Civil Service Week celebration, said the main concern of his administration is to revamp the nation’s economy and improve the welfare of the citizens.

He said Nigeria now has the rare privilege of correcting the errors of the past in order to create the country of “our dreams”.

Recall that the announcement of complete removal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu while delivering his inaugural speech at Eagle Square, Abuja on May 29, 2023, has led to increase in pump price of petrol twice. First, the price of the commodity jumped from N198/litre to N540 per litre on May 30, 2023, and further increased to 617 per litre.

Marketers have continued to blame the hike on market forces since the withdrawal of subsidy on petrol and the floating of the naira against the dollar, with many speculating that the cost of PMS could rise to as high as N 800 per litre. This has also come with consequential high-cost food items, transportation among others and attendant hardships being faced by Nigerians.

Bandits kill Islamic leader, abduct many in Kaduna community

The Vice-Chairman, Jama’atu Izatatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Brinin-Gwari branch, Malam Yakubu Muhammad Bugai, has died from injuries sustained during an attack by bandits on Wednesday.

He was shot on his farm, located around Rema area of Birnin-Gwari but was confirmed dead when he was taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital on Thursday following the gun wounds he sustained from the bandits.

A statement issued by the Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, confirmed the incident and expressed deep sorrow.

According to the statement, Mal. Yakubu Bugai was a key figure in the Birnin-Gwari Orphans Foundation, dedicated to caring for thousands of orphans left behind by victims of armed banditry in the area.

BEPU also recounted several incidents of abductions and kidnappings of innocent farmers in the local government area, saying that on Friday, July 21, 2023, bandits stormed Unguwar Bawa in Randagi Ward, kidnapping 28 people, including women and children.

Tinubu’s ministerial list uninspiring, says Labour Party

The Labour Party has said there was nothing inspiring about the list submitted by President Ahmed Tinubu, to the Senate for confirmation as ministers/ members of the Federal Executive Council.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, explained that names on the list confirmed fears that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration, was ill-prepared for the task of governance.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, on Sunday, the LP Spokesman also declared his party’s intention to seek legal counsel on the legality or otherwise of the President’s decision to submit the ministerial list in piecemeal.

He decalred that the list as forwarded to the Senate and unveiled on Thursday, “completely shattered” the expectations of Nigerians.

Ifoh said, “Nigerians expected more quality, character, dynamic, and resulted-oriented Nigerians to be on that list, but what we saw is a recycling of some failed and clueless politicians who have contributed to bringing Nigeria to its parlous condition.

Adamawa govt declares 24-hour curfew as residents break into government, private food stores

The governor of Adamawa State has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state as some residents broke into government and private food stores on Sunday.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the looters complained of hardship following the removal of fuel subsidy and the high cost of foodstuff.

“Aside from food items, people were also seen with items such as generator sets, mattresses, and other non-food items were said to have been looted from stores owned by private individuals,” a resident, Manu Haruna, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, announced the curfew on Sunday afternoon.

He said the government was compelled to announce the sit-at-home order to check the activities of the hoodlums in the state capital looting shops and stores.

“The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared a 24-hour curfew on the state, effective immediately Sunday 30th July 2023.

“Governor Fintiri said the curfew followed the dangerous dimension the activities of hoodlums had assumed across the state capital as they attacked people with matches and broke into business premises carting away property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state.

