Today’s Headlines: Ex-Taraba PDP Chair, Bala Kona Is Dead; ‘How Did You Attend Varsity Without Pry, Sec Education?’ Atiku Abubakar Tackles Tinubu

Ex-Taraba PDP Chair, Bala Kona Is Dead

The former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness.

A press statement from the media aide to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello confirming the Bala Kona’s death, described his passage as a painful one.

Atiku Tackles Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has tacked President Bola Tinubu over the latter’s academic records at Chicago State University (CSU), United States.

The former Vice President had recently approached a U.S. court for an order compelling CSU to release the academic records of Tinubu.

Nigeria Still Losing 400,000 Barrels Of Crude Oil- NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, says the country is still losing 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to local and international thieves despite efforts to end the menace.

Ribadu confirmed this when he led a presidential delegation to inspect oil and gas facilities at Owaza in Abia and Odogwa in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers on Saturday.

He said the activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals had impacted negatively on the nation’s economy and were partly responsible for the rising cost of living in the country.

Edo Govt Replies Information Minister

The Edo State government has accused President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government of gagging the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, for speaking the truth about the President’s fuel subsidy palliatives, abandoned federal roads in the state and other policies of the federal government.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, in a statement said that Governor Obaseki was attacking Tinubu’s economic policies and decisions on fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange market reforms to divert public attention from his alleged poor performance in his state.

