Today’s Headlines: Ex-party chairman endorse Obi, Nigeria is better than we met it in 2015 – Lai Mohammed

Ex-party chairmen endorse Obi

Six days to the general election, a group made up of former presidential candidates and 24 former national chairmen of political parties in Nigeria, have pledged their commitment to work with the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The group under the aegis of the Coalition for Good Governance on Monday, said it took the decision after carrying out an evaluation of the candidates without recourse to ethnic or religious sentiments and resolved that the former Anambra State governor has what it takes to fix the challenges bedeviling the nation.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Okey Chikwendu, CCG described Obi and Baba-Ahmed as the most credible and qualified candidates among those currently vying for the presidency across the political parties.

The statement read, “It was during this evaluation which was carried out without any colouration of ethnicity or religious bias that the Coalition for Good Governance came to the conclusion that Mr Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the most credible, capable and qualified candidates among the contestants vying for the post of president come 25th of February 2023.

Nigeria is better than we met it in 2015 – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government says Nigeria has made tremendous progress and better than 2015 when the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said this on Monday when he featured on Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) live programme, “Good Morning Nigeria.”

Speaking on the programme monitored by the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the minister said the Buhari’ government had met the expectations of Nigerians and true to its mandate giving the time frame and circumstances.

The minister said the attempts to de-market the government and in the process the country were the handwork of die-hard naysayers and very vocal minority.

Speaking on the administration’s achievements, the minister said in 2015, the entire North East region was inaccessible and 20 of the 27 Local Government Areas in Borno were under the occupation and control of Boko Haram insurgents.

He said presently no portion or part of Nigeria territory was under the occupation and control of insurgents.

Mohammed recalled that in 2015, Nigeria was number one importer of rice from Thailand but with the administration’s policies and programmes on agriculture, the country is self-sufficient in the staple and food in general.

Peter Psquare slams APC Governors complaining about Naira swap policy

Nigerian singer and member of the defunct music group, Psquare, Peter Okoye, has taken to social media to criticize APC governors for opposing the Naira swap policy of the federal government.

The Governors had asked the Supreme Court to declare the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira swap policy unconstitutional, following the president’s directive that only old N200 notes should be recirculated.

However, since the directive, some of the APC governors have been giving contrary directives to their state citizens to continue accepting the old N500 and N1000 notes.

In response to this, Peter Okoye took to his official Twitter handle on Monday morning to tell the governors that the Nigerian people are not complaining about the CBN policy, adding that the Nigerian people are used to the hardship brought upon them by the APC.

He also said that the people stand with President Buhari and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the policy, while reminding them that there are still N50, N100, and N200 notes in circulation.

Major boost for Obi as political groups support LP presidential candidate

With less than a week to Saturday’s Presidential election, the Chairmen of some registered political parties in Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the bid of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP), Peter Obi to clinch victory at the polls.

The defunct political parties under the umbrella of Coalition for Good Governance said they decided to pitch tents with Obi after a careful assessment and evaluation of the pedigree and character of all the 18 Presidential candidates in the race.

The group’s spokesperson, Okey Chikwendu who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Monday said the coalition will leverage on it’s structure to mobilize massively for the Labour Party in the final lap of campaigns ahead of Saturday’s Presidential Election.

The chief spokesperson of the labour party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko assured them of Peter Obi and Baba-Ahmed Yusuf-Datti’s competence for the rebirth of a new Nigeria.

Court sends fraudster who impersonated

Omoghan Destiny Igbinosa, a fraudster, who impersonated Nollywood actor Ninalowo Bolanle was convicted and sentenced to prison on Friday.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri sentenced Igbinosa alongside two other fraudsters Onukwugha Favour and Lawrence David.

In view of their plea, the prosecution counsel, I. M.Elodi prayed for the court to convict and sentence them accordingly. The defence counsel, A.J. Onwuanaje and Dickson Egberume pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying that the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.

Justice Abang convicted and sentenced Igbinosa to two years imprisonment or a fine of One Million Naira. The defendant is also to forfeit the sum of $2,235.00 and his mobile phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Alleged N3bn fraud: Court grants Kogi Gov’s nephew, 3 others N2bn bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to Ali Bello, a nephew of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is facing trial over his alleged involvement in an N3 billion fraud.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, equally admitted Bello’s three alleged accomplices- Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyada Sadat- to bail, pending the determination of the case against them.

The defendants were granted bail to the sum of N500 million each with two sureties in the like sum.

The court stressed that the sureties must be Abuja residents with a verifiable address and who must own landed properties with the Federal Capital Territory worth N500m.

It held that original title deeds of the properties must be deposited with the Registrar of the Court, even as it mandated the sureties to adduce their evidence of tax payment for three years spanning from 2020 to 2022.

More so, Justice Egwuatu directed the defendants to surrender their international passports to the court, warning that they should not travel out of the country without permission.

The trial judge noted that all allegations in the 18-count charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, preferred against the defendants, contained bailable offences.

