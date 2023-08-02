Today’s Headlines: Ex-NBA President Akpata Joins LP, El-Rufai Proposes Stringent Measures For Electricity Sector

Ex-NBA President Akpata Joins LP

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has joined the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Akpata, a lawyer, confirmed this in a post he made on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Quite a number of people have called/messaged me to confirm the news, currently making the rounds, that I have joined a political party.

El-Rufai Proposes Stringent Measures For Electricity Sector

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has proposed stringent measures in the electricity sector to help boost the sector.

El-Rufai, a ministerial nominee, said the measure would include a hardline stance against those that bypass metering in the country.

He made this known on Tuesday during the screening of ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday last week.

Terrorists Kill 3, Abduct 13 Residents In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Three people were killed and 13 others abducted after terrorists attacked Mayanci, a community in the Maru area, Zamfara State, on Monday.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that several people were wounded during the attack that lasted over two hours. The injured are being treated at a Hospital in Maru.

A former chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mayanci ward, Dahiru Maizabura, was among those killed. Others who were killed during the attack were Isuhu Nana and Umar Gurmu, a resident of the area, Badaru Mayanci, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Tuesday.

