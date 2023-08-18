Today’s Headlines: Ex-IGPs to meet in Ibadan over strategic contribution to effective policing in Nigeria., Some portfolios are mismatched –Daniel Bwala

Ex-IGPs to meet in Ibadan over strategic contribution to effective policing in Nigeria.

Credit: Vanguard papers.

A two-day retreat for retired Inspectors General of Police with theme: ‘Intervention of Ex-Inspectors General of Police for Strategic Contribution to Effective Policing In Nigeria is holding at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture IITA, Ibadan Oyo State from Monday, August 21st to Wednesday August 23rd 2023.

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers.

The Retreat is expected to attract all retired Inspectors-General of Police; the National Security Adviser, AIG Nuhu Ribadu rtd, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun.

Ministerial appointment: Some portfolios mismatched – Bwala.

Credit: Daily Post papers.

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the last general election, Daniel Bwala has claimed that some of the positions President Bola Tinubu assigned to his ministers are mismatched.

Bwala spoke on Thursday while fielding questions on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Tinubu has hit ground running, showing determination, courage — Doyin Okupe.

Credit: The Nation papers.

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) Doyin Okupe has commended President Bola Tinubu for showing commitment, zeal and courage in directing the affairs of the nation.

Okupe, an ex-aide to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his piece titled: “For President Bola Tinubu: Still Many Rivers to Cross”, applauded the President for abolishing fuel subsidy and equalising foreign exchange.

Makinde declares Monday public holiday to mark Isese day.

Credit: Daily Post papers.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved 20th August of every year as Isese Day in the state.

Makinde made this announcement on Friday.

RoseMartinze (

)