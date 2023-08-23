Today’s Headlines: Ex-Govs, Others Appointed As Ministers Are Technocrats-Analyst, Obi, Otti, Abure, others storm Imo for Achonu’s campaign flag off

Ex-Govs, Others Appointed As Ministers Are Technocrats, Says Analyst

Photo credit: Channel

A Development Consultant, Jide Ojo, says the eight ex-governors and 37 other persons recently sworn in as ministers and members of Federal Executive Council (FEC) by President Bola Tinubu are technocrats.

In the FEC are eight former Governors: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Ojo, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, argued that none of the President’s 45 ministers has less than a first degree certificate.

The analyst said experience matters in the effective delivery of responsibilities as ministers and “all of them are experienced one way or the other”.

“These are technocrats in their own right,” Ojo said.

“There are so many people who have this misconception that technocrats are only people who are brought aboard from the private sector. No; it is a misconception.

Obi, Otti, Abure, others storm Imo for Achonu’s campaign flag off

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, among other party members on Tuesday stormed Owerri , Imo State for the party’s governorship campaign flag-off.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and Alex Otti among others were received by the party’s governorship candidate Senator Athan Achonu and other LP chieftains at the event.

Speaking during the flag-off which witnessed a large turnout of party members and supporters, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti maintained that the Labour Party has only one authentic candidate and the full weight of the party is with him.

Photo credit: Google

Niger Coup: Tinubu Meets With ECOWAS President, Abdulsalami

Photo credit: Channel

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, met with the President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Omar Touray; and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the Aso Villa.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President, Nuhu Ribadu, was also in the meeting held to discuss the coup in neighbouring Niger Republic.

Abdulsalami had led ECOWAS delegation to Niger over the weekend for “final” negotiations for a return of power to deposed President Mohamed Bazoum.

Abdulsalami briefed Tinubu in his capacity as ECOWAS chairperson on the details of the meeting with the junta leaders.

After his meeting with Tinubu on Tuesday, the envoy said he is hopeful that diplomacy will help resolve the political situation in Niger Republic without a recourse to the use of the military option. Abdulsalami described the meetings in Niger Republic as fruitful.

The coup leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, had said the junta will return to civilian rule within three years but ECOWAS rejected the move.

Meanwhile, the African Union has suspended Niger Republic over the ongoing situation.

Army officers toppled Bazoum on July 26, prompting the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to threaten to use force to reinstate him.

NYSC Orientation Camp Resumes In Borno After 13 Years

Photo credit: Channel

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced orientation camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the first time in 13 years after the exercise was suspended in 2011 due to Boko Haram insurgency.

Swearing in Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members at a temporal orientation camp in the state capital, NYSC State Coordinator, Mohammed Adamu, credited Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for facilitating the return of the orientation course to the state.

The corps members are camped at the Arabic Teachers College which is serving as a temporary orientation camp amidst tight security by the military, police, civil defence and civilian joint taskforce.

The corps members comprising 629 males and 496 females prepare for swearing in.

On his part, Zulum expressed delight at the return of the orientation camp in the state, stating that the gesture signified the return of peace and security to the state after years of insurgency.

Crownprinces2 (

)