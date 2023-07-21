Today’s Headlines: Ex-Gov Ibori Faces Confiscation Of Over £100M To UK Govt Or Risk Another Jail Term; Police chase hoodlums, Recover Rifles With Bullets In Kaduna

Ex-Governor Ibori Faces Confiscation Of Over £100Million To UK Government

Astate prosecutor on Thursday asked a London court to order the confiscation of more than 100 million pounds ($129 million) from Nigerian politician and ex-Delta State governor, James Ibori, a convicted fraudster who spent years in prison in Britain.

According to the report, lead prosecution counsel Jonathan Kinnear told the court that the total amount that should be confiscated from Ibori was 101.5 million pounds, and that if he did not pay up he should be sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison.

Having served half of his prison sentence in pre- and post-trial detention, as is common, Ibori returned to Nigeria in 2017 and did not attend Thursday’s hearing.

He told Reuters by text message he planned to appeal against the confiscation order.

Ibori remains influential and well-connected in Nigerian politics. President Bola Tinubu, who was inaugurated in May, has hosted Ibori twice at the presidential villa, along with other former governors.

Britain has pledged to return any money recovered from Ibori to Nigeria.

Police chase hoodlums, recover rifles with bullets in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State, have, during their patrol and surveillance, chased two hoodlums near the Katsina border and recovered two AK-47 rifles each loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, in a statement, yesterday, explained that “on July 18, 2023, about 2205hrs, the operatives of the Kaduna Police Command while on routine patrol along Hukunyi-Danja Road, a border between Kaduna and Katsina states sighted two persons riding a motorcycle in a very suspicious manner.

“The situation prompted the patrol team to give them a hot pursuit and on sensing danger, they immediately ran into the nearby forest to avoid been apprehended. As a result, their luggage fell off the bike. When the said luggage was searched, two AK-47 rifles loaded with 30 rounds of live ammunition each were recovered.

“In a bid to ensure that the hoodlums are not giving any room to operate, the patrol combed the entire area throughout the night in order to guarantee the safety of the road users and the adjoining communities.”

FG approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for states as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the Nigerians.

A statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said the approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the new Fund would enable states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm to market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions.

Others areas are health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

Alake also said that the committee also resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to minimise the impact of the increased revenues-occasioned by the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification-on money supply, as well as inflation and the exchange rate.

He said that out of the June distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion only N907 billion would be shared among the three tiers of government, while N790 billion would be saved, and the rest to be used for statutory deductions.

He explained that these savings would complement the efforts of the ISF and other existing and planned fiscal measures aimed at ensuring a tangible improvement in the lives of Nigerians.

Alake said the committee commended Tinubu for the bold decision to remove the petrol subsidy, and for providing supports to the states to cushion the effects of the removal.

NEC Trashes Buhari Administration’s National Social Register

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday resolved to do away with the national social register used by the former President Muham­madu Buhari’s administration to im­plement its conditional cash transfer.

This is as the Federal Government has announced that it will distribute 252,000 metric tons of grains to states at a subsidised rate to cushion the effect of hardship occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal.

The NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the register had integrity issues as the criteria for its compilation was unclear. ­

Briefing State House cor­respondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said contrary to what the previous administration projected, it is not possible to digitally trans­fer money to the poorest of the poor, the majority of whom are unbanked.

He said that it was agreed that states should generate reg­isters that are comprehensive and ensure that it will be for the vulnerable people only.

