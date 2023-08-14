Today’s Headlines: Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators ‘Holiday Allowance’; Presidential Tribunal May Not Invalidate Peter Obi, VP Shettima For Double Nomination – Deji Adeyanju

Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance

Some former members of the National Assembly under the aegis of The Initiatives, have thrown their weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid the criticism trailing his comment on senators’ “holiday enjoyment” allowance.

Akpabio was heavily criticised after telling his colleagues on live television that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday. He made the statement before the Senate adjourned to September 26 for annual Recess.

Presidential tribunal may not invalidate Peter Obi, VP Shettima for double nomination – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, a political activist, on Monday hinted that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal may not invalidate the nomination of Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

This was as Adeyanju said the tribunal might not do the same with Vice President Kashim Shettima for double nomination.

Tweeting, he said the tribunal could invalidate President Bola Tinubu’s candidacy for double nomination.

According to Adeyanju: “Will be extremely surprised if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal does not invalidate the nomination of Peter Obi by LP in line with the provisions of the EA on membership register.

“The Double nomination of Shettima is also enough to invalidate Tinubu’s candidacy.”

In May, the Supreme Court had struck out a suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu and Shettima due to alleged double nomination.

Why I was retired at 48 — Oyegun, ex-APC Nat’l Chairman,

Former Governor of Edo State, John Odigie Oyegun, has said his refusal to compromise as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service during the Military regime led to his early retirement at the age of 48 years.

Oyegun who is also a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, disclosed this during his closing remarks at the formal commissioning of the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy, JOOPSA, an Institution named after him by Edo State government to celebrate his 84-years birthday and 19-years meritorious service as a civil servant at the federal level.

He said “I thank you Mr. Governor Obaseki and your wife, for honouring me when I am alive. I appreciate you and today I feel much fulfilled for this. I was glad when something was named after me, getting calls all around the world that they saw a building named

Stop inciting coup, our democracy redeemable – Shehu Sani warns Nigerians

Amid alleged calls for a coup in the country, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, believes Nigeria’s democracy is redeemable.

DAILY POST recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently insisted that the military is happy and there were no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, the DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria, adding that the report in circulation was calling on the military to interfere in the democracy of the country.

However, in a post on his social media platform on Monday, Sani urged countrymen advocating, soliciting or inciting a coup in the country to stop.

Also a social critic, he noted that the struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society could still be won within the context of democracy.

