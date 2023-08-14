Today’s Headlines: Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance’, ECOWAS, Niger’s Junta Begin Talks Soon

Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance

Some former members of the National Assembly under the aegis of The Initiatives, have thrown their weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid the criticism trailing his comment on senators’ “holiday enjoyment” allowance.

Akpabio was heavily criticised after telling his colleagues on live television that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday. He made the statement before the Senate adjourned to September 26 for annual recess.

ECOWAS, Niger’s Junta Begin Talks Soon

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Niger’s military junta will begin talks this week, Daily Trust learnt Sunday.

Sources said a date would be fixed after the Nigeria’s Islamic scholars, led by Sheik Bala Lau, Chairman of Jam’atul Izalatu Bida Waikamatu Sunnah, who met with the junta in Niamey, Niger’s capital, on Saturday brief President Bola Tinubu.

Niger: N13bn Lost Weekly Due To Border Closure- Northern Traders

Northern traders have lamented the loss of about N13bn weekly due to the closure of borders in the region over the ongoing crisis in Niger Republic.

Daily Trust reports that President Bola Tinubu had on August 4 ordered the closure of all borders with Niger Republic which the Nigerian Customs have now enforced. The borders include Jibiya in Katsina state, Illelah in Sokoto and Maigatari in Jigawa.

Bazoum Will Be Prosecuted For ‘High Treason,’ Niger Junta Vows

The Nigerien government has so far gathered… evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international bodies for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger,” said Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official residence in Niamey since the coup on July 26, with international concern mounting over their conditions in detention.

