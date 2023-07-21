Today’s Headlines: Ex-Edo Speaker survives ghastly accident; Gov. Bala sanction 6 traditional rulers

Ex-Edo Speaker survives ghastly accident

Photo Credit: PM

The immediate past Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, has called for calm after surviving a ghastly accident on Wednesday.

Onobun who represented Esan West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, is the incumbent member representing Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly.

He was said to be on his way from Benin city to Abuja after missing his flight, when the accident occurred.

His car reportedly ran into a ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway and somersaulted several times.

Gov. Bala sanction 6 traditional rulers

Photo Credit: PM

Six traditional rulers have been sanctioned by the Bauchi State Government for suspected excessive misbehaviour and partisanship.

Mr. Nasiru Dewu, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Bauchi State Local Government Service Commission, confirmed this on Friday.

Dewu stated that Governor Bala Muhammad approved the dismissal of two district heads and four village chiefs from the Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils due to confirmed allegations levelled against them.

He added that the firing was recommended by the commission due to their engagement in partisan politics, misconduct, and illegal forest reserve invasion or tree fall.

Absence of witnesses stall Gov. Yusuf’s opening defence

Photo Credit: PM

Hearings in Governor Abba Yusuf’s opening defence before the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal were halted on Friday due to the absence of three witnesses.

The APC is contesting INEC’s announcement of Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the March 18 poll.

INEC, Yusuf, and the NNPP are the respondents.

When the petition was called, Yusuf’s counsel, Mr. Eyitayo Fatigun, SAN, informed the court that the three witnesses they had summoned were not present.

Why PDP won easily, overwhelmingly in Rivers – Fubara

Photo Credit: PM

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said it was easy for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to win the 2023 elections in Rivers because of the intense presence of the party across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Fubara spoke when members of Inter- Party Advisory Council, (IPAC) in Rivers led by its Chairman, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, paid him a courtesy visit to him at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara told Akawor who is also the chairman of PDP that the overwhelming victory of the party at the last governorship elections in Rivers was also due to early preparations.

He said, before the elections, we started a programme to buy into the new electoral law signed by the former President, we were prepared for the elections, it’s only our party, the PDP that went round the 23 LGAS to sensitize the people, not only to register but collect their PVCs, IPAC was part of that process, what we have now is a product of that earlier preparations, we wouldn’t have succeeded if we hadn’t created a contact with the people.

Arisco (

)