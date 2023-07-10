Today’s Headlines: Ex-Edo Gov’ship aspirant, Ikhine, dumps PDP;G5: Wike must serve in Tinubu’s govt

Ex-Edo Gov’ship aspirant, Ikhine, dumps PDP

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant and deputy director-general, Edo State PDP Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, Gideon Ikhine, has dumped the party and is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West local government area and dated July 8, 2023, Ikhine did not state the reasons for leaving the party but said, It has been a great honor to contribute to the growth and success of this party over the years, with People Democratic Party recording outstanding results from my ward all through the 24 years of working with you.

My commitment to the people of Ward 7, Esan-West Local Government and Edo people remains firm and resolute to keep serving them in other capacity.

When contacted on phone for the reasons he left the party, he said, It was for personal reasons.

Wike must serve in Tinubu’s govt

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state said former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has what it takes to be a minister, saying Wike “must serve” in the President Tinubu’s government.

Fayose stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The former Ekiti governor noted that members of the G5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be appreciated by Tinubu for the role they played in his victory at the February 25th presidential election.

Speaking on Wike as a potential minister in Tinubu’s cabinet, Fayose said, What is wrong with that? How is anybody affected by that? I don’t want to be minister but if Asiwaju (Tinubu) says ‘Fayose, you will be minister’ and I agree, what is their headache?

NDLEA nabs 2 church officials, others in Fentanyl syndicate raid

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested four members of a drug syndicate including two church officials; female staff of a courier company and another lady, involved in trafficking lethal opioid, fentanyl in Delta State.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the bust of the fentanyl cartel operating from Warri, Delta State is coming barely a month after two members of another syndicate: Odoh Collins Oguejiofor and Oliver Chigozie Uzoma were arrested at Ogbogwu market, Onitsha Head Bridge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State following months of intelligence-led investigation of the syndicates behind the dangerous drug, which is 100 times more potent than heroin and currently responsible for over 70 per cent overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.

He said the two officials of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (aka Mercy City Church), Warri, Delta State: Adewale Abayomi Ayeni, 39, and Ebipakebina Appeal, 41, linked to two intercepted consignments of the illicit drug were arrested in Warri.

The NDLEA said Ayeni is one of those managing the prayer call centre of the church, Ebipakebina and he are in charge of movement of international guests from the airport to the church.

Veteran actor Baba Agbako marks 100th birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Alhaji AbdulSalam Sanyaolu better known as ‘Charles Olumo’ or ‘Baba Agbako’ is celebrating his 100th birthday today.

Agbako is a Nigerian Yoruba language comic actor. He is known for his funny and sometimes brutal person on screen, particularly an evil henchman.

Nigerian celebrities took to their Instagram platforms to celebrate the centenarian.

Adebayo Salami said: A highly respected veteran is 100 today. This means a lot to us in the movie industry. May everything good not turn bad in your hands, Pa Charles Olumo.

