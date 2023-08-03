Today’s Headlines: Ex-Aig commends Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal;US orders officials out of Niger

Ex-Aig commends Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal

A former Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ambrose Aisabor (rtd), has said that President Bola Tinubu should be commended for mustering the courage to remove fuel subsidy.

Aisabor stated this in a telephone interview without a reporter in reaction to the recent subsidy removal

He said: “It is a known fact that fuel subsidy is a scam, and the federal government has not been able to deal with it while it has continued to pay subsidy for imported petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).”

“Past administrations did not have the courage to deal with the subsidy problem”

“So, the president under the present administration should be commended for his political will in removing the fuel e subsidy.”

According to him, the inability of the federal government to come up with palliatives to cushion the effect of removal has rubbished the good intentions behind it, adding that the effects of the removal have now dawned on Nigerians and the government.

The AIG said it is disappointing that of all that the government has proposed to do to ameliorate the effect on the populace, nothing has been said or concluded about the refineries that are not working.

He said any measure being proposed without discussing the functionality of the refineries will be a barren exercise as well as an economic suicide.

He lamented that the Dangote refinery, which many Nigerians saw as a game changer in the oil industry, has now become “the more you look, the less you see,” as the refinery that was hurriedly commissioned in May this year is yet to start production.

He, however, called on the president to put machinery in place to recover all the monies fraudulently collected during the subsidy regime because Nigerians want to know those that were involved in the scam.

US orders officials out of Niger

The United States has ordered its non-emergency officials out of Niger. The Department of State, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said America has no higher priority than the safety and security of its citizens overseas.

It added that given ongoing developments in Niger, “the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. Embassy in Niamey”.

“Commercial flight options are limited. We updated our travel advisory to reflect this and informed U.S. citizens that we are only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger given our reduced personnel.

How Obi found ‘missing phones’ at tribunal – Aide

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says his mobile phones were not stolen at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Tuesday.

Obi, who spoke through his media aide, Tai Obasi, told our correspondent that the phones, believed to have gone missing, were in the custody of his aide.

The media had been awash with videos and memes of the perplexed former governor of Anambra State searching for his phones at the tribunal, with many people concluding that they were probably stolen in the court while exchanging pleasantries with party supporters.

Obi, who was dressed in his usual black attire sat close to his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure and renowned writer, Chimamanda Adichie, throughout the court’s proceedings.

Reacting to the drama, Obasi dismissed the report, saying the phones were never stolen.

Don’t be instigated by France to use force against Niger-Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu, from going to war against the Republic of Niger to restore democracy.

Sani said this against the backdrop of the decision of Nigeria to cut electricity supply to Niger, as part of the mechanism to wage war against the military rule that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. Vanguard earlier reported Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) to restore democracy in that nation.

Recall that ECOWAS leaders, in their meeting on Sunday, issued a one-week ultimatum to the junta led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum. Reacting to a power outage in the West African country, orchestrated by Nigeria, the former Senator urged Tinubu not to be influenced by France.

