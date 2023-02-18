This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Ex-aide Sues Aisha Buhari For N100m; NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N326m

Ex-aide Sues Aisha Buhari For N100m

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

A former Special Assistant to the President in the Office of the First Lady, Zainab Kassim has filed a suit for the enforcement of her fundamental rights against the President’s wife, Aisha Buhari, while demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

The other respondents in the case are the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services.

Kassim claimed that some Department of State Service officers acting on the orders of Aisha allegedly abducted her and took her to the Presidential Villa where she was severely assaulted, dehumanised and abused by the first lady with the support of officers of the DSS and Police for deleting her posts on social media.

In the suit with the number: FHC/ABJ/OS/202/2023 obtained by our correspondent on Friday, she asked the court to declare her arrest and detention as unlawful. The case has yet to be assigned to a judge.

NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth N326m

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake drugs and expired products worth over N300 million in Nasarawa State.

The products were confiscated from pharmaceutical stores as well as other business outlets across states in the North Central geopolitical zone of the country.

Addressing journalists shortly after the destruction of falsely labelled medicines in Lafia, the state capital, Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, while speaking to journalists shortly after the destruction, described the act of some Nigerians who sell such substances to other citizens as the gravest onslaught on human life.

El-Rufai, Other Govs Not Fighting For Vulnerable Nigerians–Ekwere

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-rufai’s directive that the old N500 and N1000 notes should remain valid in Kaduna State despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s order has stirred reactions from Nigerians.

Buhari had in a televised address on Thursday directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the validity of old N200 notes till April 10.

He also instructed that all existing old N1,000 and N500 notes will remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points for 60 days.

However, Governor El-rufai who had challenged the policy in court, ordered that the old N500 and N1000 notes remain valid in Kaduna State pending the Supreme Court’s decision.

It’s Fake News, Tinubu Never Asked Governors To Disregard Buhari – Campaign Council

Photo Credit: The Nation

The APC Presidential Campaign Council has debunked a report that its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, asked governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to counter President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives on the controversial naira swap programme. The Campaign’s Director of Communications and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, described the report as “fake and malicious.” According to the Campaign boss, Tinubu never issued such an order. Mr. Dele Alake, the APC-PCC Adviser on Media and Communications never issued such advisory on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

The President on Thursday in an address to the nation, said the old N500 and N1, 000 had ceased to be legal tender, a declaration that some APC governors, including Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna and Dapo Abiodun have countered. These governors and others who have so far declared this line of action said clearly that they were acting on the ruling of the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land.

