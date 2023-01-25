Today’s Headlines: Ex-Adamawa Gov Bindow Officially Dumps APC, Buhari Makes New Appointment

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex-Adamawa gov Bindow officially dumps APC﻿

Photo credits:Punchng

Former Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has officially resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former governor cited unresolved party crisis as his reason for leaving the party.

Bindow said the unresolved crisis of the Adamawa State Chapter of the APC made him to tender his resignation letter and therefore ceases to be a member of the APC.

Bindow’s formal letter, dated January 20, 2023, was addressed to the chairman of the APC in his Kolere ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of the state.

Buhari Appoints Arase As Police Commission Chair

Photo credits:Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of a former inspector-general of police (IGP), Solomon Arase, to the Senate for confirmation as new chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dated January 20, 2023 and personally signed by President Buhari, he said the nomination of Arase for confirmation was in accordance with the provision of Section 154(1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Solomon Arase, (Rtd. IGP) as Chairman, Police Service Commission. The nominee’s CV is hereby attached.

I Will Secure, Unite Nigeria Again, Says Atiku

Photo credits:Leadership

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to unite Nigeria despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disunited it.

He stated this yesterday in Asaba during the presidential campaign rally, assuring that PDP will secure the country to make it habitable.

While saying he was not in Delta State to campaign, but to show gratitude, Atiku said he would never betray the interest nor disappoint Deltans since the residents have never failed him.

Traders lament as Okowa shuts markets for Atiku

Photo credits:Punchng

Traders in Delta State have lamented bitterly as popular markets in the state capital were shut down on Tuesday.

One of the popular markets, Ogbogonogo Market in the Asaba metropolis, was said to have been shut down based on the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa because of the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party which was held in the state on Tuesday.

Some traders who spoke to our correspondent counted their losses as a result of the visit of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the state.

Photo credits:Google

