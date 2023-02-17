Today’s Headlines: Evil People Using Buhari To Bring APC Down–El-Rufai, Relocate—Ganduje to Drugsellers

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Evil people using Buhari to bring APC down – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has allowed individuals he (El-Rufai) described as “evil people” to use him (Buhari) to fight and defeat the political party that gave him the platform to serve Nigeria.

He said that those people who are using the president as an instrument to defeat the APC are doing so because they failed in their bid to force their candidate on the party during the June 2022 primaries.

The Governor lamented that they were massively deploying resources and tools to defeat the APC in the forthcoming presidential election. El-Rufai claimed that the evil people are using the President and instrumentality of the Federal Government as a convenient cover to truncate Nigeria’s democracy because they have personally lost out.

Ganduje to drug sellers: relocate

State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has reiterated his administration’s commitment to tackling the proliferation of fake drugs in the state.

The governor spoke when he opened the Coordinated Pharmaceutical Warehouse Centre (CWC), otherwise known as the Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Pharmaceutical Centre. He warned wholesale drug sellers in the open market in Sabon Gari to relocate to the new center.

He said: “Other areas for wholesale of drugs will be closed down forthwith, and those found wanting will be prosecuted. This is a completely regulated market; it is the only legal place where you can sell wholesale drugs. The Federal Government has guidelines for the sale of healthy drugs, and we promised ourselves that we will change the vulnerable situation in the sale of counterfeit, illegal, and fake drugs that Kano finds itself.

Tinubu’s opponents own banks, which can access hundreds of millions – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said opponents of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu have huge funds at their disposal ahead of the general elections.

The governor on Thursday addressed the people of Kaduna amid the scarcity of new naira notes after the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, redesigned N200, N500, and N1000 notes. El-Rufai said the CBN and other “disgruntled” federal officials convinced President Muhammadu Buhari that it is fine for ordinary citizens to be dispossessed of their hard-earned money.

The governor decried the extent to which small and medium-sized businesses are deprived of access to their capital, thereby bringing trade and exchange to a grinding halt. El-Rufai confirmed that attempts to get the Buhari administration to modify the implementation of the policy to avoid unintended consequences were unsuccessful.

Naira redesign, queues, and quest for a new Nigeria

The amount of queueing Nigerians have been subjected to in the last couple of weeks is unprecedented. It is equally unbecoming. It’s almost like the country had gone back four decades.

Fights have broken out in queues at bank facilities, filling stations, and INEC and LGAs offices across the country. There are trending videos of people stripping naked in protest inside banking halls, others hitting each other with queue dividers and one person has been confirmed dead inside a banking hall, somewhere in Asaba. Nigerians born in the 2000s, GenZs, should be forgiven for thinking the end of the world is here.

On a typical day, a person will queue to collect new currency notes at the bank, rush to queue at the filling station to buy supposedly subsidized petrol at exorbitant prices, and then drive to the closest INEC office to queue for permanent voter cards (PVCs). This is not sustainable. The worst part is that no one is accepting responsibility for the insanity.

