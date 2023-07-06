Today’s Headlines: Everything Worked During 2023 Election Except INEC – LP’s Farotimi; Ganduje’s Dollar Bribery Video Not Doctored – Forensic Analysis

Everything Worked During 2023 Election Except INEC – LP’s Farotimi

Photo Credit: Channels Television

A former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election, Dele Farotimi says everything worked during the February 25 poll except the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“All the evidence is very clear and it showed very clearly that everything that should work on that day worked except INEC,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

Ganduje’s Dollar Bribery Video Not Doctored – Forensic Analysis

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A forensic analysis has declared that the content of the 2017 viral video which captured former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes as a bribe from a contractor and stuffing them in his flowing dress was not doctored but real video.

Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado made this known on Wednesday, during “A One Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano”, stating that the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed.

Lagos To Seal Homes Without Waste Bins

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has said it would begin the sealing of homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland from July 7.

A statement by LAWMA Executive Director, Finance, Kunle Adebiyi, yesterday, in Lagos, said the decision followed an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago.

It was gathered that the authority had earlier issued abatement notices to those areas two months ago. He urged property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

Il Health: Akeredolu To Return Home Soon, Says Commissioner

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu will soon return from his medical vacation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and released by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, on Thursday.

The commissioner disclosed that the governor is in high spirits and will be back home as soon as he is discharged by doctors.

