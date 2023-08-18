Today’s Headlines: Every Kobo Of Nigeria’s Revenue Will Count – Tinubu; Naira gains at official market, trades 740.67/$

Every Kobo Of Nigeria’s Revenue Will Count – Tinubu

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration will ensure that every kobo of the nation’s revenue counts.

The President made this disclosure on Thursday in Abuja through his Special Adviser on Revenue, Zacch Adedeji at a one-day hybrid sensitisation workshop on the published “Guidelines for Private Sector Response to Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) Vulnerabilities in Nigeria” organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Adedeji, according to a statement by Azuka Ogugua, Spokesperson of the ICPC stated that the “President believed in fiscal discipline and would ensure judicious utilisation of the country’s revenue and resources.”

He said, “The President believes in fiscal discipline which rests on the accurate prediction of revenue. If the government can’t count your money, the government can’t allocate it and if the government can’t allocate it, it can’t manage it. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make every kobo of our revenue count.”

Earlier in his keynote address at the sensitisation workshop, the special adviser pledged that the government would strengthen the country’s fight against illicit financial flows (IFFs).

He noted that the IFFs had significantly eroded domestic revenues and hampered the government’s efforts to mobilize resources, thereby threatening economic stability and sustainable development.

“In Nigeria and across the African continent, we continue to suffer various forms of IFFs, including tax evasion and other harmful tax practices, the illegal export of foreign exchange, abusive transfer pricing, trade mispricing, mis-invoicing of services, illegal exploitation and under-invoicing of natural resources, organized crimes, and corruption,” he added.

Naira gains at official market, trades 740.67/$

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The naira strengthened to the dollar on Thursday after closing at 740.67/$ on the Investor & Exporter forex window.

The naira, which had been recording gains since the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a planned intervention in the forex market on Monday, closed at 773.17/$ on the I&E window on Wednesday.

At the parallel market, a Bureau de Change operator, Yusuf Kareem, who spoke to The PUNCH on Thursday, said, that the naira was bought and sold at N835 and 850 today.

According to BDC operators, the value had not changed from how it traded on Wednesday.

Ondo Acting gov, hails Tinubu on N5bn palliatives for states

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

According to Vanguard news, The Acting governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s timely approval of an N5 billion palliative fund for each State of the federation to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Aiyedatiwa, in a chat with newsmen, commended the timely intervention of the President in assisting the States to meet the challenges of providing necessary palliatives for their people.

Kenyan Sets Himself On Fire Over High Cost Of Living

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

An unidentified man has set himself on fire in Mombasa City’s Central Business District, to protest against Kenya’s high cost of living.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Thursday.

According to the Nation in Kenya, a video captured by an onlooker shows passersby stopping to watch as the man in black standing atop a concrete block sets himself on fire.

