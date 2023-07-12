Today’s Headlines: Even if Obi Concedes Defeat, We’ll Not Accept—Charly Boy, Osinbajo Gets New Appointment

Even if Obi Concedes Defeat, We’ll Not Accept—Charly Boy

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has warned the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against conceding defeat to President Bola Tinubu.

DAILY POST reports that Obi and the Labour Party are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

However, Charly Boy has said even if the LP candidate decided to drop his petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal against President Tinubu, he and other supporters of the LP would not agree to such an arrangement.

According to him, Nigeria must be better “by fire by force.”

He insinuated that the country was long overdue for a revolution.

He said should the judiciary failed, Obi supporters would explore other options.

Osinbajo Gets New Appt

The former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has been appointed Global Advisor to the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

While announcing the appointment on its Twitter on Tuesday, the organisation wrote: “The @EnergyAlliance is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nigeria former VP, HE @ProfOsinbajo, as a Global Advisor, guiding our mission to accelerate #cleanenergy deployment in emerging economies.”

Osinbajo also confirmed his appointment in a series of tweets on his official handle Tuesday evening.

Expressing his excitement he wrote: “I’m excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI.”

I have not been served any fresh charge–former Ation Minister, Oduah

Former Minister of Ation, Mrs Stella Oduah says she is not aware of any fresh criminal charge against her by the Police in the name of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oduah made the assertion on Tuesday in Abuja through her lawyer, Mr James Onoja, SAN while addressing newsmen.

The former minister said that apart from not being served with the charge, she had never been subjected to any kind of investigation by the Nigeria Police Force.

According to her lawyer, my client has not been invited to make any statement by any agency of government before the spurious charges were made by one Ochogwu Ogbe and Ibrahim Mohammed, who claim to be lawyers with the police.

The senior lawyer said that the charge had no proof of evidence bearing Oduah’s statement as required by law and no single witness from the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) was listed.

Onoja also claimed that the two police lawyers responsible for filing of the charges did so without affixing their seal of practice.

Shettima Seeks Support Of Speaker, Principal Officers For Tinubu’s Govt

The Vice President, Senator Kashima Shettima has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other principal officers of the lower chamber of the National Assembly to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He made the call on Tuesday while receiving members of the House at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Shettima observed that the state of affairs in the country requires the cooperation of all citizens irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, tribal and sectional backgrounds to support the Tinubu administration in its noble objective of transforming the nation.

“The President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. He started firing on all cylinders from day one,” the Vice President was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Olusola Abiola.

