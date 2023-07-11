Today’s Headlines: Even If Obi Concedes Defeat, We’ll Not Accept—Charly Boy, Obasanjo Critise NASS On Huge Salary Package

Even If Obi Concedes Defeat, We’ll Not Accept—Charly Boy

Maverick singer, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has warned the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against conceding defeat to President Bola Tinubu.

DAILY POST reports that Obi and the Labour Party are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu. However, Charly Boy has said even if the LP candidate decided to drop his petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal against President Tinubu, he and other supporters of the LP would not agree to such an arrangement.

According to him, Nigeria must be better “by fire by force.” He insinuated that the country was long overdue for a revolution. He said should the judiciary fail, Obi supporters would explore other options. In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Charly Boy said, “U know satin? Even if Peter Okwute Obi comes to tell us to say make we move on from the 2023 year selection wey Yakubu messed up, Obidients no go gree sam.

Obasanjo Critise NASS On Huge Salary Package

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar. Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the institution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively the lives of the ordinary man. “By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even, if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said. Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Wike, Ortom, Others Seeking Protection Against Trial – Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said the group of former PDP governors popularly called G-5 governors were seeking relevance, appointments, and protection against prosecution.

He added that their decision not to support him had nothing to do with patriotism, ad that Nigerians should not be deceived by them. Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku, Mr Phrank Shaibu, who stated this in a statement yesterday also said the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was spot in describing former Governor Nyesom Wike as “an average mad man.”

Shaibu said this in reaction to Fayose’s interview on Channels Television, wherein he stated, “Wike is an articulate capacity person. Nigeria needs an average mad person.” Atiku added that the “G-5 governors were only seeking relevance, appointments, and protection from prosecution”, adding that their “decision not to support Atiku had nothing to do with patriotism, and Nigerians should not be deceived.”

EFCC will sustain partnership with UNODC, says acting chair

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol, has promised that the anti-graft agency will sustain its partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

According to a statement on Monday by the commission spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Chukkol also said the EFCC was committed to working with critical stakeholders in the actualization of UNODC’s mandate in Nigeria. The statement said Chukkol stated this during a meeting with the UNODC Country Representative, Mr. Oliver Stolpe, at the EFCC corporate headquarters in Abuja.

“Chukkol appreciated the UNODC for its long-standing collaboration and enduring partnership in the anti-corruption space, and assured it of the commission’s unwavering commitment to working with critical stakeholders in the actualization of its mandate.” Speaking, Stolpe said he was at the EFCC office to felicitate the new leadership of the agency.

