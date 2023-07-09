Today’s Headlines: EU’s Castigation Of Presidential Poll Is Neo-Nolonialism_Group; Yari Regains Freedom

EU’s Castigation Of Presidential Poll Is Neo- Nolonialism_Group

A socio-political organisation, Social Rehabilitation Gruppe has condemned the poor rating of the February 25 2023 presidential election by the European Union’s Observer Mission, describing it as an attempt at imperialism and neocolonialism.

In a statement on Saturday by the National Coordinator/Convener of the group, Dr Marindoti Oludare, the SRG stated that there was overwhelming evidence that the poll was the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s political history.

“The presidential election that produced President Bola Tinubu was the freest and fairest in Nigeria’s political history, with the most diverse outcome.

“An election where four out of 18 presidential candidates won at least one state, the top three candidates won an equal number of states plus FCT.

The statement further described the past Februrary 25 election as, “An election where the winner of the presidential election won by a mere 36.61% of the vote, and where seven sitting governors failed to win the senate bid.”

It stated that from the outcome of the election results, “five political parties won governorship elections, seven parties won senatorial seats, eight parties are represented in the House of Representative and nine political parties are assembled in state houses of assembly across the nation.”

“Such elections can not be justifiably said to be massively rigged or marred by violence,” the group argued.

Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari Regains Freedom

Former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, has regained freedom from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Senator representing Zamfara West was released on Saturday night.

Senator Yari, who was detained and quizzed by operatives of the DSS on Thursday, was released around 11pm.

He's Our Leader, No Plan To Suspend Saraki – Kwara PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kwara state, has dismissed rumoured plan to suspend the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

The party stated this in a communique signed by the state party Chairman, Babatunde Mohammed and the state Secretary, Abdulrazaq Lawal.

In the communique issued after the SWC meeting in Ilorin, the state capital, the party urged members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the rumoured suspension of the former two term governor of the state.

The communique reads, “We urge our party members and supporters to be calm and discountenance the purported rumoured suspension of our leader, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, by the State Working Committee members as mischievously circulated by some people aimed at causing disharmony in the party.”

It explained that the enlarged meeting called on June 1, 2023, to review the outcome of the 2023 general elections, “was misconstrued or misrepresented by some disgruntled elements.”

Sudan Faces Full-Scale Civil War, UN Warns

Conflict-torn Sudan is on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” that could destabilise the entire region, the United Nations warned Sunday, after an air strike on a residential area killed around two dozen civilians.

The Ministry of Health reported “22 dead and a large number of wounded among the civilians” from the strike on Khartoum’s sister city Omdurman, in the district of Dar al-Salam, which means “House of Peace” in Arabic.

After nearly three months of war between Sudan’s rival generals, the air strike is the latest incident to provoke outrage.

Around 3,000 people have been killed in the conflict, survivors have reported a wave of sexual violence and witnesses have spoken of ethnically targeted killings. There has been widespread looting, and the UN warned of possible crimes against humanity in the Darfur region.

A video posted by the health ministry on Facebook showed apparently lifeless bodies after the airstrike, including several women. The narrator says that residents “counted 22 dead”.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), fighting the regular army, claimed that the strike killed 31.

Since the war began, paramilitaries have established bases in residential areas, and they have been accused of forcing civilians from their homes

