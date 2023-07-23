Today’s Headlines: Enugu Govt Asks Citizens To Defy Sit-At-Home, Threatens Sanction On Erring Public, Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

Enugu Govt Asks Citizens To Defy Sit-At-Home, Threatens Sanction On Erring Public

Photo credit: p.m news

The Enugu State Government has again urged residents to disregard Monday’s sit-at-home order by the factional group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and go about their normal businesses.

The government directed the resumption of normal activities on Monday and threatened to sanction civil servants, schools, markets, and others that observe the illegal IPOB order.

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, gave the directive in a statement he signed on Saturday in Enugu.

(Photo credit: Google)

Jonathan Attends International Leadership Conference In Cambodia

Photo credit: channels television

A former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan was among the world leaders at the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

He shared photos of the event on his Facebook page. “At the International Leadership Conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, focusing on Peace, Democracy, and Development,” he captioned the photos.

Lagos Taskforce Dislodges Traders On Age Rail-track

Photo credit; vanguard newspaper

The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit, has cleared the railway corridor on the Agege axis of the state, dislodging illegal traders during one of its exercises targeted at ensuring protection of lives as well as restoring sanity along the railway corridors.

The exercise, which took place at the weekend, was led by the Chairman of the Agency, Chuef Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye.

APC Agents Planning To Harass Tribunal Judges- Atiku’s Aide

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is a sinister plot to undermine the country’s judiciary and democratic process by “agents” of the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Bola Tinubu.

He appealed to all security agencies in the country to remain professional in the discharge of their duties and resist being used as “an instrument of oppression against the judiciary”.

Atiku, through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, in a statement sent to Sunday PUNCH on Saturday, said the conclusion of the presidential election in February and the attendant controversies in its trail had been an unfortunate development, saddening many Nigerians.

TLucky (

)