Today’s Headlines: Eno Pledges To Transform Oron Nation, Take Back Nigeria Now Or Never -Peter Obi

Eno Pledges To Transform Oron Nation

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspapers

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State Pastor Umo Eno, has assured the people of Oron narion of his plan to transform the area into an industrial hub once he is voted into office.

Pastor Eno made the pledge when his campaign train arrived Oron town hall to meet with the leaders and stakeholders of Oron Nation in continuation of his campaign for next month’s election.

Among the issues he promised to actaise for the Oron people are: the actualisation of Ibom Deep Seaport and resolution of all lingering issues associated with the project, enhancement of human capital development, poverty reduction, agricultural revolution, rural development, development of the 129km an economic corridor and the institution of a maritime transport system for Oron.

Photo Credit: Google

Take Back Nigeria Now Or Never – Peter Obi

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi has said there is no going back in the journey to rescue Nigeria.

Obi disclosed this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar had claimed he was in talks with the duo of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

S’Court Judgement: No Victor, No Vanquished, Says Obaseki

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has called on members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to unite after Wednesday’s Supreme Court judgement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the governor said the ruling of the Supreme Court had finally put to rest the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that would fly the flag of the PDP in Edo State in the general election on February 25 and March 11, 2023.

He added, “As the leader of the party in the state, I implore all members to consider this development as the end of all strife within the Edo PDP and to note that this is a victory for all members. Our resolve now is to win the forthcoming general elections as this experience has made us stronger and better prepared to clinch victory.

ADC Debunks Rumours Of Abia Gov Candidate’s Suspension

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

The African Democratic Congress has debunked rumours that the governorship candidate of the party in Abia State, Sunday Onuoha and three other ADC candidates for the 2023 National Assembly elections, were suspended.

The South-East Zonal Secretariat of the ADC made this known in a statement signed by the National Vice Chairman, South East, Chilos Godsent, in Owerri, Imo State.

The ADC said it read with utmost disappointment the fake news being circulated by one Norman Obinna claiming to be the chairman of the ADC in Abia State spreading the rumours of suspension of the party members.

Tinubu Now Distancing Himself From APC’s Failures – Atiku

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has said his counterpart from the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was trying to distance himself from the failures of President Muhammadu buhari’s government.

Atiku said Tinubu’s recent criticisms against buhari’s government was an attempt to distance himself from the current government’s failures.

The former Vice President, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, was reacting to Tinubu’s remark that “they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800.”

Govt Vows To Prosecute Reckless Truck Drivers

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Following the truck accident in Ojuelegba which claimed nine lives, the Lagos State Government has vowed to prosecute reckless truck drivers who are complicit in accidents to the full extent of the law.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, made the promise in a statement on Wednesday.

Toriola added that the move became necessary because of other truck accidents in Ikotun which claimed the lives of innocent citizens and left scores of people injured, and also at Abule-Egba road, and Odoyalaro (Maryland) Bridge.

