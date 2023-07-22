Today’s Headlines: Endure, Tinubu Repositioning The Country—Keyamo, Trinity Guy Free On Bail

Endure, Tinubu Repositioning The Country—Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, on Saturday, sent a message to Nigerians amid the hardship they are facing.

Keyamo urged Nigerians to endure the pains of the steps President Bola Tinubu is taking to reposition Nigeria.

He said Tinubu was repositioning Nigeria into a better, healthy, and vibrant economy.

Tweeting, Keyamo wrote: “If a patient has a malignant tumour, the patient has to endure the pains of surgery or some chemotherapy before the patient can be hale and hearty again.

“What is required are pain relievers as these treatments are being administered.

“That is the situation we find ourselves today in Nigeria.

“We must endure the pains of the steps @officialABAT has taken to reposition our economy to a healthy and vibrant one.

Trinity Guy Free On Bail

Abdullahi Mahruf, an Ibadan-based skit-maker, also known as Trinityguy was on Friday evening, released on bail from detention at Agodi correctional centre.

According to a verified Facebook post from one of his colleagues, Abdul Gafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known as lawyer Kunle on Friday night, Trinityguy was released having met bail conditions.

He also added that Trinityguy has prayed fervently for vindication during his days in prison as this was evident in a black spot clearly speckled on his forehead in his new pictures.

“Trinity is finally free on bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right part. Welcome back! My guy don pray tire. see him forehead” Lawyer Kunle posted on Facebook.”

Recall that Magistrate P.O Adetuyibi who is in charge of Trinity’s case stated that the allegation against the skit maker is beyond his authority as it is currently receiving the attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

Troops Raid ‘IPOB’ Hideout, Arrest Suspect, Recover AK 47 Rifles

Troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Saturday, destroyed an enclave said to be that of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

“The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested High ground in the early hours of the day,” the Director Army of Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement.

He said the troops overpowered the “IPOB” fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray.

“The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

Adamawa: APC guber candidate, Binani accuses INEC of frustrating petition at tribunal

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last gubernatorial election in Adamawa State, Senator Aishat Dahiru Binani, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of frustrating her petition against the declaration of Adamu Fintri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the poll.

Binani alleged that the electoral body, in an utter display of bias and disregard for the order of the court, is presently making desperate efforts to arrest and detain the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari as a ploy to prevent him from testifying for her at the ongoing Adamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday on behalf of Binani, the APC Returning Officer at the Mach 18 governorship election and the re-run of April 15, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Madawaki, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to call INEC to order to allow the APC candidate reclaim her mandate obtained from the poll.

