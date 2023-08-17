Today’s Headlines: Emilokan’ Can’t Win Election In Edo State-Obaseki, Why Wike Visited Me-Ganduje

Emilokan’ can’t win election in Edo State – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the ‘Emilokan’ slogan will not work during the current electioneering period in the state.

Obaseki who made this known while receiving the leaders of Edo South Senatorial District at the Government House said the strategy is strange to the people of the state.

The word ‘Emilokan’ was used by President Bola Tinubu during his presidential election campaign.

Obaseki however said, “Edo people will not accept ‘Emilokan’ as a strategy in government as they are not known for that. For us, it is the people that will decide.What has happened in the last few months is strange, and even if you have ambition, this is not the time to express it. The timetable for the election is not out. You can’t be part of a government and also be the one to destabilise the same government.

“I thought we came together and will leave together and let the people say you have done a great job, and they will now make the decision themselves. They are the ones to say that come rain or sunshine, we must continue.

“You are telling the world one thing and yet doing another. You are loyal to your principal and yet you are in Court with your principal. Everybody has the right to be ambitious but do it the right way.”

Why Wike visited me — Ganduje

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has opened up on why the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, visited him, stressing that the Minister-designate is fully ready to cooperate with the ruling party.

This was even as the former governor of Kano State expressed a strong conviction that Wike’s presence will further boost the chances of the APC in 2027.

Ganduje made the revelation during a solidarity visit by the former Governor of Plateau State and Director General of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Bako Lalong, to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The 73-year-old politician, however, denied discussing anything concerning the purported defection of the former Rivers State governor to the ruling APC.

He said, “You know Wike is a honourable Minister designate so he came, we discussed, because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that. He also came to congratulate me.

“We discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given forward and he is ready to cooperate. But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later.

Kogi 2023: Don’t be used by politicians, NUJ President tells journalists

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has warned against using journalists to whip up parochial sentiment by political actors in the forthcoming November governorship election in Kogi State.

Isiguzo, MFR, gave the advice at the Grand Finale of the 2023 Press Week of the Kogi Council held in Lokoja on Wednesday.

He urged journalists to be wary of reporting such political actors so as not to overheat the polity, adding that discerning journalists would be able to separate this set of politicians from genuine ones.

According to Isiguzo, “most of those in this category are pretenders and not contenders in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.”

Comr. Isiguzo described the forthcoming Kogi Governorship Election as one that would enthrone a leader that would govern the whole state and not a section of the State, saying this was the reason promoting sectional interests would not do the state any good.

Naira appreciates to N890/$ at parallel market

The naira, Nigeria’s legal tender, is currently trading at N890 per dollar at the parallel section of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

The figure represents an appreciation of 60 or 6.3 percent from the N950 it traded last week.

Speaking to TheCable on Wednesday afternoon, Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the Victoria Island area of Lagos said the naira has been steadily gaining against the US currency at the street market.

They put the buying price of the dollar at N870 and the selling price at N890, leaving a N20 profit margin.

Dollar has been dropping. Yesterday, I sold it for N930. No matter how the dollar goes up, it always comes back down. That’s how it is,” a currency trader in the Victoria Island market told TheCable.

Meanwhile, currency traders in the Agbara area of Ogun state said they are currently buying the local currency at N850/$ and selling it for N860 per dollar.

At the investors and exporters (I&E) forex window, the local currency depreciated by 4.08 percent to close at N774.77/$ on Tuesday , according to details on FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange — a platform where FX is officially traded.

