Today’s Headlines: Emi Lokan Personal Agreement Between Tinubu; PMB-Adebanjo, CSOs To PMB; Sack EFCC Boss

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emi Lokan’ personal agreement between Tinubu, Buhari —Adebanjo.﻿

Photo credit: Punchng

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said that the ‘Emi lokan’ claim of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is an agreement between him (Tinubu) and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

‘Emi lokan’, a Yoruba phrase meaning “it is my turn” was made popular by Tinubu, following his June 2022 address in Abeokuta, Ogun State when he pushed for the APC presidential ticket.

Photo credit: Google

Adebanjo, while addressing Labour Party supporters in Lagos at the final presidential campaign of the party, however, said the expression does not represent the Yoruba people but is an agreement that Tinubu would succeed Buhari after he leaves office.

CSOs To PMB; Sack EFCC Boss. ﻿

Photo credit: Dailytrust

Over 40 anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations Friday called for the sack of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over what they described as alleged disobedience of court orders and the seeming politicisation of the agency’s activities.

The anti-corruption CSOs alleged that the EFCC, under Bawa, had chosen to become an institution known for “brazenly disobeying orders of courts in such a manner that does not only undermine the institutions of Nigeria’s democracy but also indicates a contradiction to the anti-corruption agenda of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

Tinubu Told 10 Lies Last Week – Atiku.

Photo credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has exposed 10 lies told by the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign team against the PDP in one week.

Atiku’s special assistant on public communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, in a statement, said Tinubu’s campaign would unleash at least 1,000 lies ahead of the presidential election on February 25.

Shaibu said four of such lies were busted in Sokoto where the APC claimed 11 commissioners and the deputy governor had decamped to the APC all in a bid to attract loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its rally.

Lagos’ll roll out food packs, health relief packages next week – Sanwo-Olu.

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said the state government will roll out food packs through various bodies from Monday, to reduce the level of suffering and bring succour to Lagosians, especially the vulnerable and less privileged as a result of naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed that the half price on buses, boats, Lagride and other public transportation using Cowry cards will be extended from the initial one week to continue for a long time, said his administration was working with the health sector to see how best the state can ameliorate the hardship being faced by Lagos residents.

Crownprincess (

)