Today’s Headlines: Emefiele unfit as CBN Gov, he’s too partisan – Akeredolu, Naira, fuel crises: Lagos begins distribution of palliatives

Emefiele Unfit As CBN Gov—Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Wednesday, stated that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, is not fit to head the apex bank.

Source: Daily Post

According to Akeredolu, the CBN governor ought to have been booted from office when he showed interest in contesting for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The governor added that with the failed bid of Emefiele to contest the primary, he would ensure that he disrupts the 2023 polls.

Photos Credit: Google

Lagos Begins Distribution Of Palliatives

The Lagos State Government says it has started the distribution of palliatives to residents of the state to douse the effects of fuel and new naira notes scarcity.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had last week promised to provide palliative measures to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Lagosians due to a lack of currency from the banks.

Source: Punch paper

Speaking at the launch of the distribution exercise, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave out palliatives to the teeming recipients on Tuesday at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja.

We’ll Shut Down Any Bank That Refuses To Accept Old Notes – Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun has warned all commercial banks in Ogun State against refusing to accept old Naira notes from citizens.

Source: Channels TV

In a brief statement on his official Twitter page, the governor warned that any commercial bank that refuses to accept the old notes, stands the chance of being shut down by the state government.

We will shut down any Commercial bank operating in Ogun state that refuses to accept old naira notes.

Nigerian Bank Issues Coins To Customer In Lagos As Naira Notes Scarcity Persists

There was drama in Lagos State on Tuesday after a commercial bank resorted to issuing bags of coins to customers as scarcity of the naira notes persists.

Source: Saharareporters

BBC Pidgin reports that an unnamed bank customer went to the commercial bank in Lagos to make withdrawal but rather than getting banknotes, the customer was given a sack bag filled with N2000 in coins in two places.

It was gathered that some commercial banks in the country decided to be issuing coins to customers as they did not have the new Naira notes while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had insisted that the old notes ceased to be a legal tender on February 10 as scheduled despite the Supreme Court’s interim injunction.

Leave Fani-Kayode alone, APC PCC warns police

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday warned the Federal Investigation Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force not to scuttle the ongoing investigation of former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the Department of State Service.

Source: Punch paper

The warning is coming on the heel of a surprise invitation to the PCC director of new media by the police on Tuesday.

Fani-Kayode was grilled by the DSS for five hours over a series of tweets he made on Saturday, alleging that some high-ranking military officers were cooking something with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

