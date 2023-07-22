Today’s Headlines: Emefiele To Be Arraigned Tuesday, Saraki Political Empire Faces Fresh Threats

Emefiele to be arraigned Tuesday

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who will be sitting as the vacation judge for the entire South-West, fixed the date on Friday and the information has since been communicated to lawyers of all the parties, reports Channels Television.

Confirming the development, one of the lawyers to the embattled CBN Governor, Victor Opara (SAN), disclosed that hearing notices to that effect had been issued and sent out by the court to the counsel involved in the matter, according to Channels Television.

Saraki’s political empire faces fresh threats

These, certainly, are not the best of times for former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki. Just when he thinks that his political fortunes were at their lowest ebb, the forces of disintegration in the former Kwara State governor’s political camp appear determined erase whatever is left of his legacies in the state he once bestrode like a colossus.

Recall that the political machinery of the current Kwara State Governor Abdurahman Abdulrazak and his All Progressives Congress (APC) had in the build-up to the 2015 elections dealt Saraki and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a deadly blow with the force of the ‘O to ge’ movement from which the latter are yet to recover.

Insecurity: Tinubu vows to use state power to secure Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday made a commitment to Nigerians to deploy state power for their security.

As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure security of our people and property in a just and democratic society,” he said.

”Under my predecessor, the Armed Forces worked tirelessly toward necessary reforms to enhance combat effectiveness and operational capability. We must now pick up the pace,” he added.

Atiku to PEPC: Declare me winner because of 21 states’ results

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has told the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) to declare him winner based on the submission of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) that he won 21 states during the polls.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, canvassed a similar position.

He argued that Section 134(2) of the Constitution is clear on the issue of winning at least 25 per cent of the votes in the FCT and 24 states as a condition for emerging as Nigeria’s president.

Atiku listed the states INEC credited him as winning as Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

