Today’s Headlines: Emefiele to be arraigned Tuesday, Adeleke did not promise to pay salary arrears in six months – Commissioner

According to Punch news, The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who will be sitting as the vacation judge for the entire South-West, fixed the date on Friday and the information has since been communicated to lawyers of all the parties, reports Channels Television.

Confirming the development, one of the lawyers to the embattled CBN Governor, Victor Opara (SAN), disclosed that hearing notices to that effect had been issued and sent out by the court to the counsel involved in the matter, according to Channels Television.

He also confirmed that the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association Joseph Daudu (SAN), is expected to lead Emefiele’s defence team.

The PUNCH reports that the Department of State Services had on July 13, 2023 filed a two-count of illegal processions of firearm and ammunition against the suspended CBN governor.

Adeleke did not promise to pay salary arrears in six months – Commissioner

According to Punch news, The Osun State Government has faulted calls by the All Progressives Congress for it to keep to its campaign promise of paying all the salary arrears of workers within the first six months of assumption of office.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, while clearing the air in a statement released on Friday, said Governor Ademola Adeleke did not make such a promise.

“Yes, Governor Ademola Adeleke promised to pay the arrears of half salaries, but he did not set any timeline for the payment. There was never a time the governor said he would pay up all the arrears in six months.

“The APC since losing the governorship election has been going about spewing lies and half-truths. I am not surprised though, they are now in the opposition, but I urge them not to mislead the people by looking for cheap sympathy. Adeleke has paid two months, they did not pay one (month salary) for four years, should they be talking?

“This government already has an agreement with the NLC, there is already a modality on how the half salary arrears will be paid and we are not going to renege,” the commissioner stated.

Group demands release of abducted Anambra vigilante commander.

According to Punch news, The South East Security Response has demanded the immediate release of the Commander of Anambra State Vigilante Group in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area, Chinedu Umeakuesie, also known as Bishop.

Umeakuesie was reportedly abducted on Thursday, July 13 by some yet-to-be-identified assailants at Arondizuogu, Imo State.

The commander was said to have gone to recover a vehicle with its owner when they were ambushed, abducted, and taken to Okigwe in Imo State by the assailants, led by one “Clinton” who is said to be the gang leader.

While addressing journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State on Friday, the Protem Chairman of the group, Major Kingsley Obi (retd.), said the owner of the vehicle had since been released.

Obi explained that all efforts to secure the release of the AVG commander proved abortive after the payment of N200,000 ransom as demanded by the kidnappers, hence the call for him to be released.

He said, “The identity of the leader of the kidnapping gang has been unmasked as one “Clinton” of Ifite Village in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State but operates between Arondizuogu community, Umunze, and Okigwe areas.

“About N200,000 has been paid to the kidnappers but they have refused to release him, hence we are crying out now.

