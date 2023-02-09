Today’s Headlines: Emefiele Should Get Sacked -Onanuga, Buhari Sets Up Transition Council

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has called for the sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, following the uproar that trailed his controversial Naira swap policy.

His call captured the mood of some angry Nigerians who felt the CBN does not deserve to remain in office following the tension the scarcity of the new naira notes and the short deadline had generated in the country.

JUST IN : Buhari sets up transition council

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition programme.

The president also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

2023 census will hold in Sambisa forest – NPC chairman

The chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) Hon. Nasiru Isa Kwarra has assured the forthcoming census will hold in Sambisa Forest despite the security challenges in the area.

Kwarra said all structures including those in the villages have been captured and geo-coded.

He spoke at the inauguration of the population and housing national census publicity committee in Abuja.

The NPC boss further assured of conducting a census that will have a reliable date for planning, adding that almost all materials needed are secured.

Japan Tightens Border Controls For Travellers From Mainland China

Japan further tightened border controls for travelers from mainland China on Sunday, requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test amid a surge of cases in the neighboring country.

Since September 2022, travelers from abroad who have been vaccinated at least three times did not need to take coronavirus tests within 72 hours of departure to prove they are not infected.

However, people arriving from mainland China are now required to present proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of departure. The new requirement does not apply to those flying in from Hong Kong or Macau.

