Today’s Headlines: Emefiele Seek Court Intervention Against FG; Tinubu Mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Emefiele seeks court intervention against FG

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has taken legal action against the Federal Government, seeking relief from prosecution related to alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Emefiele has also called for a halt to any further legal action against him on various charges. This development comes as the suspended governor claims that the Federal Government has defied court orders by pursuing his prosecution.

In a recent application submitted to the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos, Emefiele, represented by his legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, has made several requests.

Firstly, he is urging the court to cease all ongoing proceedings concerning the charges against him until he has exhausted all available legal avenues to compel the government and the Department of State Services (DSS) to comply with the court’s earlier order granting him bail.

The suspended CBN governor is also seeking an order discharging him of all offenses that have been brought forward by the government. Furthermore, he is requesting a specific court directive to prohibit the Federal Government from utilising any judicial indulgence until it complies fully with the bail ruling issued on July 25, 2023.

This move is seen as a strategic maneuver by Emefiele’s legal team to challenge what they perceive as the government’s disregard for the court’s decisions.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Victor Opara, a member of Emefiele’s defense team, has confirmed that the application was officially filed on August 8th and subsequently served on the Federal Government. The application aims to enforce the court’s orders and maintain the court’s credibility in upholding the rule of law in the country’s democracy.

Tinubu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

President Bola Tinubu has mourned with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya died at the age 67 on Monday.

A statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the president sent his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

He noted that the worthy contributions of Pastor Odukoya to the development of the country, supporting the weak and vulnerable while providing a platform for many to realize their dreams through the teaching of the word of faith.

Tinubu highlights the importance of the active sustenance of the outstanding legacies of the renowned clergyman by all who knew him, trusting that the Almighty God will continue to comfort the family.

Tinubu Slams Fresh Sanctions On Niger

Following the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to impose extra financial sanctions on Niger Republic.

Tinubu also directed the CBN to extend such sanctions to senior government officials of Niger who have refused to heed to the demand by ECOWAS.

Recall that Bazoum was overthrown and detained by senior military officers in the country about two weeks ago, to the chagrin of ECOWAS leaders, who have threatened a possible military action against the coupists if democratic governance is not returned.

Renewed Hope: Set annual targets for ministers or expect failure, Tinubu told

A former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has asked President Bola Tinubu to set annual targets for his ministers if his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda must translate into tangible gains for Nigerians.

Noting that such targets and attendant performance review would help to keep his appointees on their toes, Lukman said, APC must unambiguously guarantee social justice and equitable distribution of resources and opportunities both within itself and as a party in control of governments at several levels in the country.

“Achieving this is what will translate into Renewed Hope for a Better Nigeria”, he said in a statement issued Wednesday in Kaduna.

According to him, for APC to emerge as a truly progressive party beyond bearing the name, President Tinubu’s government must be dynamic, action oriented and therefore competently able to improve on the quality of lives of Nigerians.

“What this requires at these early stages in the life of the administration is that the government must be able to set clearly defined targets, which must be achieved within the next four years. For instance, the government should define annual targets for all sectors and each mandate ministry led by the newly confirmed ministers should be given the responsibilities.

