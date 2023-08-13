Today’s Headlines: Emefiele Must Not Be Made A Scapegoat—Pastor Tunde Bakare, OBJ Laments Corruption In Politics

Emefiele Must Not Be Made A Scapegoat—Bakare

Popular cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare says that even though the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, may have made a wrong judgment in the management of Nigeria’s monetary policy, he must not be made a scapegoat by the Federal Government.

Source: Channel Television

He said that considering the provisions of the CBN Act 2007, there is every possibility that the erstwhile CBN governor did not act without presidential authorization. Because bakare stated this during a State of the Nation address where he made remarks on recent happenings in the country on Sunday.

While the cleric maintained that Emefiele should be prosecuted if found guilty of any crime, he noted that events before the 2023 presidential election point to the direction of political vendetta against the suspended CBN governor by President Bola Tinubu.

OBJ Laments Corruption In Politics

A former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed worry over the pervasive corruption in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Source: Channel Television

He, however, called for an urgent need for Christians to engage in politics to drive positive change. The former president made the call while delivering a speech during the 57th Annual Convention and 67th Anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Chief Olusegun Obasanjo congratulated the church for successfully hosting the convention and urged Christians to stand out as beacons of righteousness in the realm of politics. He lamented that while politics should not inherently be corrupt, it is the actions of those who partake in politics that taint its image.

Why BUK was ‘forced’ to hike registration fees- VC

The Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu-Abbas, has disclosed that the University was forced to increase fees paid by students due to the “enormous” amount of running the institution.

Source: Punch papers

Adamu-Abass who spoke to journalists in Abuja, on Sunday, said the institution had a monthly electricity bill of N35m. He also noted that the university authority introduced various measures to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the part of the staff and ameliorate the impact of the recent registration fee hike on the part of students.

Speaking further on youth unemployment, the don noted that the National Universities Commission redesigned the curriculum to ensure that Nigerian graduates compete on the global stage. The VC said, “Nigerian universities, not just BUK, have to redesign their curriculum. But I believe, you know that the NUC has already commenced that and we have already keyed in and we have already submitted our 30% curriculum review to NUC.

Oyebanji suspends Chieftaincy Commissioner over indiscipline

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has given the newly inaugurated Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Home Affairs, Olaiya Atibioke, two weeks’ suspension.

Source: Vanguard

The suspension came on the heels a of Atibioke’s unauthorised departure from the venue of the three-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council and Permanent Secretaries held at Bishop Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado-Ekiti on Saturday. Atibioke, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, had left the venue of the retreat without permission.

He was nowhere to be found when commissioners were called upon to sign the performance charter. Governor Oyebanji had sat through all the sessions of the three- day retreat which commenced on Thursday. He had, in the course of his presentation, reiterated the administration’s zero tolerance for indiscipline and poor performance.

Comflictreporter (

)