Today’s Headlines: Emefiele Must Not Be Made A Scapegoat—Bakare, Tinubu, Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

Emefiele Must Not Be Made A Scapegoat—Bakare

Popular cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare says that even though the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, may have made a wrong judgment in the management of Nigeria’s monetary policy, he must not be made a scapegoat by the Federal Government.

He said that considering the provisions of the CBN Act 2007, there is every possibility that the erstwhile CBN governor did not act without presidential authorization. Because bakare stated this during a State of the Nation address where he made remarks on recent happenings in the country on Sunday.

While the cleric maintained that Emefiele should be prosecuted if found guilty of any crime, he noted that events before the 2023 presidential election point to the direction of political vendetta against the suspended CBN governor by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, Buhari, Dabiri-Erewa Mourn Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro

President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa have expressed profound sadness over the news of the demise of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro. In a statement issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President extended his deepest condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government, and the people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu recognized Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication to fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, noting his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the President’s visit to France in June this year, which was the President’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office.

Having devoted himself fully to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, from 1983 to 2018, the President remembered Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

The 2023 elections showed Nigerians tired of APC – Tunde Bakare

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that the results of the 2023 elections revealed that Nigerians are tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bakare, who contested at the 2022 presidential primary of the APC, said this on Sunday during a State of the Nation Broadcast, at the church at Ikeja, Lagos. During his speech themed, ‘Vice, Virtue & Time: Three Things That Never Stand Still,’ the cleric and politician said the APC he joined to form had deted from the principles it was founded on.

The cleric said, “At this juncture, I must also sound a warning to the APC. I was there when the APC was formed and the extent of my involvement is well documented. As a stakeholder and more importantly as a nation builder, I’m more obligated to state without equivocation that this is not the APC we envisaged. The results of the last elections were clear indications that Nigerians are fed up with what the APC had become.”

Four killed, 12 arrested in Enugu communal clash

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four persons in a new communal clash in the Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State.

Although normalcy had since been restored, our correspondent gathered that the clash was between Oyofo and Awha villages in the council area. The incident started on Friday, August 11, 2023, at about 10 am with the burning of one tricycle and five motorcycles. The State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, confirmed the incident and ordered the deployment of operatives to the area.

According to him, the deployment was to maintain the normalcy already restored in the area after the clash. The Command’s spokesperson DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said that 12 persons have also been arrested in connection with the clash and killings. “Meanwhile, preliminary investigation shows that the clash is a result of a land ownership dispute between the villages,” he said.

