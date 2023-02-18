Today’s Headlines :Emefiele Deceived Nigerians On Naira Swap-Keyamo;Nigerians must reject evil, tainted candidates – Clerics

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Emefiele Deceived Nigerians On Naira Swap_ Keyamo

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Friday said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, deceived Nigerians with the implementation of the new naira design.

He said Emefiele told Nigerians that the CBN would be carrying out a currency swap but ended up confiscating people’s money

Keyamo, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television, stated, “There was a grand deception. You said it was currency swap, what you are doing is currency confiscation, it’s not swap. Swap is that I bring N1,000, you give N1,000. I bring 5,000, you give me N5,000 of the new notes.

But you said all of us should deposit all our money. At that time we deposited all our money, the new notes were not available. I think that is where we also got it wrong as citizens. We should have insisted on the availability of the new notes before we deposited the old notes.

“What happens to financial freedom; you have confiscated my money, you have denied me the right over my money. That was the grand deception they sold to everybody.”

Nigerians Must Reject Evil–Enenche

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, have asked Nigerians to vote for only credible candidates in the forthcoming elections. They said Nigerians should not miss the opportunity to elect candidates with clean records and good character.

Speaking on Friday during a two-day crusade with the theme, ‘Light has Come’ in Makurdi, Benue State, Enenche, who is to be conferred with an honorary Doctor of Divinity at the Benue State University on Saturday, warned that voting the wrong candidate would prolong the country’s adversity and calamity.

He said, “The 2023 election is an opportunity to change the future of the country, to move away and depart from the evil, wickedness and darkness that have bedeviled our nation for the past seven to eight years. It is an opportunity to choose whether we want banditry, terrorism, underdevelopment, massive corruption, nepotism and clannish operation to continue or we want a total departure.

When we see the candidates that have presented to contest election, it’s very clear that we are having choices between corruption or incorruptibility, light and darkness, progress and retrogression, old and new order.

El-Rufai Desperate Over New Naira–SOKAPU

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union on Friday, said the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, should be investigated following his opposition to the Federal Government’s directive that the old N1000 and N500 naira notes.

The President, major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), while addressing the nation, had said the old N500 and N1,000 notes were no longer legal tender in the country effective February 17.

He, however, said the old N200 note would continue to be in use till April 10, 2023, while urging Nigerians to deposit their old N500 and 1000 notes with the CBN.

However, El-Rufai, in a state wide broadcast on Thursday night, directed residents of the state to continue the use of the old naira notes, pending the determination of the matter which was before the Supreme Court.

But the SOKAPU in a statement by its spokesperson, Luka Binniyat, said, “SOKAPU has been observing the curious ongoing drama between Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and the Federal Government over the new naira policy and we feel it is right to make our input as it affects the wellbeing of our members.

APM Dumps Candidate For Atiku

With a week to the presidential election, the Allied Peoples Movement has collapsed its entire structures in support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

The national chairman of APM, Yusuf Dantalle, who disclosed this at a press conference held on Thursday night in Abuja, said the party decided after its National Executive Committee meeting on crucial national issues, particularly the upcoming presidential election.

The adoption of Atiku means the APM will not support the aspiration of its presidential candidate, Princess Chichi Ojei, a prominent Delta State-born politician who is the only female presidential candidate contesting the February 25 poll.

Dantalle said the party took the decision after evaluating the democratic credentials of Atiku and his running mate, Okowa, and considered it appropriate in the national interest to adopt them for president and vice president in the forthcoming election.

