Today’s Headlines: Emefiele case will test Tinubu’s respect for law – Lawyer, Labour Party, INEC bicker over call for Yakubu’s suspension, prosecution

Emefiele case will test Tinubu’s respect for law – Lawyer

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu, says the case of the suspended and detained Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, will serve as test of President Bola Tinubu’s respect for the rule of law.

Daudu, who is counsel for Emefiele, stated this on Thursday, shortly after the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja gave the Department of State Services a seven-day ultimatum to either release Emefiele, who has been in detention since June 10, or arraign him in court if they have a case against him.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the order while ruling on a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Emefiele, through Daudu, to challenge his arrest and continued detention by the DSS.

Justice Muazu held that though the DSS has constitutional power to arrest, detain and prevent internal crime, the power must be exercised within the ambit of the law.

LP Calls For Yakubu’s Suspension

Photos Credits: Daily Trust

Labour Party (LP) has called for the probe of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and suspension of INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Addressing reporters at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja, on Thursday, Akin Osuntokun, Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, called for the commencement of forensic financial investigation into the expenditure of budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds received by INEC, especially the N300bn appropriated from the national purse, as well as other funds and materials, received from international donor agencies.

Osuntokun said, “While the position of INEC Chairman is constitutionally guaranteed and cannot be removed, but same attitude applied to Emefiele (suspended CBN Governor) should be applied to Yakubu because INEC has done a lot of damages that merit him being sanctioned.

Google Bard introduces new more features, languages, countries

NLA urges Tinubu to appoint librarians as senior aides

“Ideally somebody that committed the kind of gross abuse of office like INEC Chairman should resigned, but we are in Nigeria. That of EFCC and CBN remain a selective approach and there should be justice with INEC wrongdoing which has consequences for the wellbeing of the nation.”

Senate Approves $800m World Bank Loan For FG

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Senate on Thursday approved $800 million World Bank loan request by President Bola Tinubu.

This followed the consideration of the loan by the Committee of the Whole during Thursday’s plenary.

Police Nab Attackers Of Apostle Suleman’s Convoy

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Yusuf Ismael Isah, 32 years old man from Okene, Kogi State, for attacking the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, on October 21, 2022, along Benin – Auchi road, wherein six people, including three police personnel were gruesomely murdered.

This followed an investigation by the operatives of FIB-IRT on the trail of the assailants.

Two members of the 7-man gang were gunned-down in separate encounters with the Police and the other four are at large.

Isah, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State was arrested with five Ak47 Rifles, two K2 Assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and four suspected IEDs all found in his apartment.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said investigations revealed that the suspect was part of the 7-man gang responsible for the attack on the convoy of the Apostle and some of the rifles found in his possession were in fact rifles snatched from the three police officers slain during the October 21, 2022 attack.

Speaking to the journalists, the suspect confessed that he joined the vicious gang in 2021 after he was freed from Olokuta Correctional Center where he was on remand since 2019 for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

Venomnews (

)