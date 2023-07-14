Today’s Headlines: Emefiele case will test Tinubu’s respect for law – Lawyer, 2023 Polls: Labour Party demands dismissal, prosecution of INEC chairman

Legal integrity of Tinubu should be tested in Emefiele case, says attorney

Joseph Daudu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s adherence to the rule of law will be put to the test in the case of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended and imprisoned Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

On Thursday, Emefiele’s attorney Daudu made the statement after the Department of State Services was given a seven-day deadline to either release Emefiele, who has been in detention since June 10, or arraign him in court if they have a case against him.

When ruling on a fundamental rights enforcement suit brought by Emefiele through Daudu to contest his arrest and ongoing imprisonment by the DSS, Justice Hamza Muazu issued the order.

Justice Muazu ruled that the DSS has constitutional authority to apprehend and hold suspected criminals and to take measures to reduce the incidence of crime within the country, but that this authority must be used properly.

LP Demands Yakubu’s Removal from Office

The Labour Party (LP) has demanded an investigation into INEC and the resignation of INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

On Thursday, Akin Osuntokun, Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, spoke to reporters at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja. He demanded that a forensic financial investigation be launched into the use of INEC’s budgeted disbursements and donors’ funds, particularly the N300bn appropriated from the national purse and other funds and materials received from international donor agencies.

Osuntokun stated, “While the position of INEC Chairman is constitutionally guaranteed and cannot be removed, the same attitude applied to Emefiele (suspended CBN Governor) should be applied to Yakubu because INEC has done a lot of damages that merit him being sanctioned.”

The National Library Association has urged Tinubu to elevate librarians to the position of senior adviser.

The INEC chairman’s actions amount to a blatant abuse of office, and in a perfect world, such person would resign from their position. However, we are in Nigeria. While the EFCC and the CBN continue to take a biassed attitude, the wrongdoing at INEC must be rectified for the sake of the country’s future.

Loan From World Bank To FG Approved By Senate, Totaling $800 Million

President Bola Tinubu’s proposal for a $800 million loan from the World Bank was accepted by the Senate on Thursday.

This followed Thursday’s plenary session, where the Committee of the Whole discussed the loan.

Attackers on Apostle Suleman’s Caravan Captured by Police

Yusuf Ismael Isah, a 32-year-old man from Okene, Kogi State, was arrested by the Nigeria Police Force after he attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, on October 21, 2022, along the Benin – Auchi road, killing a total of six people, three of whom were police officers.

After pursuing the perpetrators, FIB-IRT agents conducted this investigation.

Two of the seven-man group were killed by police gunfire, while the remaining four are still at large.

In the apartment of Isah, a plumber from Okene, Kogi State, police discovered five Ak47 Rifles, two K2 Assault Rifles, 180 rounds of live ammo and four suspected IEDs.

Investigations, according to Force PRO CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed that the suspect was a member of the 7-man gang responsible for the attack on the Apostle’s convoy and that some of the rifles found in his possession were actually rifles stolen from the three police officers killed on October 21, 2022.

The suspect, who was on remand at Olokuta Correctional Centre since 2019 for his involvement in an armed robbery, told the journalists that he joined the nasty group in 2021 after he was released.

