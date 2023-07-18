Today’s Headlines: Emefiele Asks Court To Grant Him Bail, Tinubu Hosts Jonathan In Abuja

Emefiele Asks Court To Grant Him Bail

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to admit him to bail on self recognizance pending the hearing and determination of the charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

The bail application which was filed by his lead counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Daudu was brought pursuant to the relevant provisions of the constitution, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015 and the inherent powers of the court. It was not yet certain when Mr Emefiele would be arraigned on the two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition but there are indications that it would be sometime during the annual vacation of the court which commences on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Tinubu Hosts Jonathan In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu met with Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Jonathan was joined at the meeting by Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), reports The PUNCH.

Jonathan’s return to the Villa comes barely a month after his June 13 visit.

Appeal Court Dismisses Enugu APC Candidates Suit Against Mbah

The Enugu Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the suit filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 Enugu State governorship election, Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision of the three-man panel of the appellate court was delivered by Justice J.O.K Oyewole on Tuesday. Nnaji, whose petition was initially dismissed by the Justice K.M Akano-led Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on June 20, had approached the appellate court to seek redress.

Senate To Unveil Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Wednesday

Barring any last minute changes, Senate President Godswill Akpabio will on Wednesday read the letter containing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nominees for ministerial positions.

A source close to the leadership of the Senate disclosed in a terse WhatsApp message.

