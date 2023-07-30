Today’s Headlines: Embrace healthy living, Soludo’s wife counsels, A rethink of foreign exchange rates unification

Embrace healthy living, Soludo’s wife counsels.

According to Punch news, The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has advised Nigerians to embrace healthy living, good nutrition, environmental cleanliness, basic life skills and sound morals in order to maintain longevity and fight diseases.

Soludo gave the advice in Awka, on Friday during a media chat to promote her project, tagged, ‘Healthy living with Nonye Soludo Campaign’.

She said, “I started championing ‘Healthy living with Nonye Soludo’ 10 years ago. I give talks on healthy lifestyles and good diets with our local foods.

“I want to bring the message home to our people because we need to be healthy to achieve a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“I have started forming healthy living clubs in our schools to inculcate the culture of healthy lifestyles and catch them young so that they can grow into responsible adults.

“Our children need to get addicted to eating healthy, doing physical exercises and environmental hygiene to stay healthy, rather than get addicted to their phones and social media.”

A rethink of foreign exchange rates unification.

According to Punch news, The current administration has taken two key decisions on the economy. The first was the removal of subsidy on petrol, and the second was the merging of official and parallel market exchange rates. The parallel market is usually referred to as the black market. These two decisions have adversely affected the economy of this country.

What one needs to emphasise is that subsidy is not a bad thing, but it is economically reasonable to subsidise production instead of consumption. In developed economies, subsidies have continued in certain sectors, such as transport and energy. As one author argues, subsidy is not a strange bird in market economies and should not be served cold to less developed countries.

In Nigeria, subsidy on petrol has been bastardised. It became the haven for corruption. We were not only subsidising our domestic consumption, we were also subsidising some West African countries.

In the 2010 federal budget, N240bn was to be spent on subsidy, but by October of the same year, over N1tn had been spent on subsidy and by the end of the year, the Federal Government would have spent about N1.3tn. With this, the economy was heading for the worse. The N1.3tn could have been used to improve the debilitating infrastructure in the country.

The corruption was too much; it was alleged that when an entrepreneur imports 60 metric tonnes, he would rush to Abuja to claim subsidy on 100 metric tonnes.

The activities of the Price Equalisation Fund worsened the situation. It does not follow any economic principle that petroleum products should be sold at the same price throughout the country.

LeBron James dines with son following medical emergency.

According to Punch news, Bronny James, son of star basketballer, LeBron James, has been sighted in public, days after he was hospitalised due to cardiac arrest.

LeBron was seen with his family, including the 18-year-old, as they dined in a Los Angeles restaurant on Friday night, TMZ reports.

A video Of Bronny playing the piano was also later shared LeBron’s Instagram page on Saturday.

We have achieved 64.1% financial inclusion – CBN

According to Punch news, The Central Bank of Nigeria said it has achieved 64.1 per cent financial inclusion.

It also said it was targeting 95 per cent inclusion by 2024.

The Assistant Director, of Financial Development, of CBN, Paul Oluikpe, while speaking at an event in Lagos, said CBN had crashed the Know Your Customer service by commercial banks into different tiers.

He said, “We have a lot to do because we are currently at 64.1 per cent of inclusion and that is not where we need to be; we need to go beyond that figure to 95 per cent by 2024.

“For example, we have crashed the KYC condition, there is tier one, two, three, we have all of these segments to carter to people.”

According to him, “Some of those tiers required very minimum identity so it removes some of the bottlenecks and bureaucracies that you have in terms of acquiring financial products and services signing up.

“Then you also know that CBN as a regulator, we are not responsible for the internal processes of banks and so, certain internal processes of financial service providers may engender delays in the way they sign up people.”

